Roblox Craft a Brainrot Codes (January 2026)

Update: We last updated this article with new Roblox Craft a Brainrot Codes on January 4, 2025.

Want to make the weirdest creatures ever? Craft a Brainrot lets you mix random stuff like sharks and shoes to create crazy brainrot buddies. You buy ingredients from the shop, then mash them together at your crafting table to discover over 190 different combos. Some make silly things like Tralalero Tralala, while others create money-making machines. Your brainrots earn cash even when you’re offline, plus you can raid friends’ islands to steal their stuff. Let’s see the current Craft a Brainrot codes situation.

Working Craft a Brainrot Codes

Here are all the codes that work right now in Craft a Brainrot:

UPD1 – Get 2 Trees and 2 Elephants

– Get 2 Trees and 2 Elephants 2026 – Get 1 Shoe, 1 Tree, 1 Cactus, 1 Fruit, 1 Elephant, and 1 Shark

– Get 1 Shoe, 1 Tree, 1 Cactus, 1 Fruit, 1 Elephant, and 1 Shark RD381ME – Get 2 Elephants

– Get 2 Elephants MAGIA – Get 1 Tree

– Get 1 Tree Release – Get 1 Tree

These codes give you free ingredients to start crafting without spending money.

Expired Codes

No codes have expired yet because the game just started using codes recently.

How to Redeem Craft a Brainrot Codes

Here’s how to redeem Craft a Brainrot Codes:

Start Craft a Brainrot in Roblox Click the red shopping basket on the side (not the “buy” button) Hit the green Codes tab at the top Type your code in the box Press Verify to get your rewards

How to Find More Codes

Check here often – we look for new codes all the time. They usually drop codes on Saturdays with updates or during holidays.

Follow the official Twitter/X account.

Check out their Discord server to chat with players and see news.

Join the group for extra perks and maybe hint drops about future codes. Keep crafting those weird combos and earning that offline cash!