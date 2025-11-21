Roblox Crash Bots Codes (November 2025)

Update: We last updated this article with new Roblox Crash Bots Codes on November 21st, 2025.

Crash Bots brings the excitement of robot combat competitions to Roblox, letting you build custom battle machines from various parts and components. Open crates to find unique parts with different star ratings, assemble your ultimate fighting robot, and send it into the arena to battle against other players’ creations. The game captures the thrill of shows like Robot Wars and BattleBots as you continuously upgrade your mechanical warrior with deadlier weapons and stronger armor. Let’s explore the current Crash Bots codes that can give you free Gems, Scraps, and Shards to enhance your bot-building capabilities.

Working Crash Bots Codes

Here are all the currently active codes for Crash Bots that you can redeem for free rewards:

tradinTime – Redeem this code for 100 Gems

du3l – Redeem this code for 150 Gems and 12,000 Scraps

grapplinTime – Redeem this code for 200 Gems

KABOOM – Redeem this code for 200 Gems and 25 Shards

5hot4un – Redeem this code for 200 Gems and 10 Shards

carlos – Redeem this code for 200 Gems

These codes provide valuable resources to help you purchase loot crates and acquire higher-tier parts for your battle bot.

Expired Codes

The following codes have expired and can no longer be redeemed:

spinToWin

TR4D500N

GOGOGO

Drippy

BEQUICK

How to Redeem Crash Bots Codes

Follow these simple steps to redeem your Crash Bots codes:

Open Crash Bots in Roblox. Click the Shop button (shopping basket icon) on the left side of your screen. Scroll to the bottom of the shop menu to find the codes section. Enter your code in the “Enter Code Here” text box. Press Redeem to claim your free rewards.

Remember that codes are case-sensitive, so enter them exactly as shown. Copy and paste codes directly to avoid typing errors.

How to Find More Codes

We update this guide regularly with the latest Crash Bots codes, so bookmark this page and check back frequently for new releases. Since codes expire quickly in this game, redeem them as soon as possible.

Join the official Stouts Studio Discord server and look for the codes channel for the latest announcements and code drops.

and look for the codes channel for the latest announcements and code drops. Follow @l_eiif on X (Twitter) and the YouTube channel @l_eif for additional code announcements and game updates.

Join the Stouts Studio Roblox community for game news and potential group-exclusive rewards. Group members often receive special benefits and early access to new codes.