Roblox Criminality Codes (April 2025)

Update: We last checked this article for new Roblox Criminality Codes on April 26th, 2025.

Criminality is a brutal, survival-oriented Roblox experience where players start with nearly nothing and work their way up to become top gangsters. In this challenging free-roam fighting game, every corner is a danger spot, and cash is king. If you’re looking to get ahead in this unforgiving world, our list of Criminality codes will help you secure some free cash, XP boosts, and other valuable rewards.

All Working Criminality Codes

Our team has verified these codes as working:

300KL – Free rewards and XP boost

– Free rewards and XP boost WINTER2024 – Various rewards

Make sure to redeem these codes as soon as possible before they expire!

Expired Criminality Codes

The following codes no longer work in the game:

mbdelay1

HALLOWS24

LIBERTYORDEATH

ANTICIPATE

BACKUP1

BYEBYE

250KL

NUKE

WINTER IS HERE

QUICKTIME#1

BLESSCRIM

SUMMER2023

BUGS01

225KL

200KL

175KL

CRIMONTOP

HALLOWS22

BACK2SCHOOL

LASTSLAYER

CROSSPLATFORM

SUMMER22

WINTERNOW

WINTERSOON

Thecodeis47k

INCOGNITO

NIGHTMARE

HALLOWS2021

WHATSTHECODE?

CRIMV1.3

How to Redeem Criminality Codes

Redeeming codes in Criminality is a bit different from other Roblox games and requires you to find an ATM in-game. Be cautious, as you remain vulnerable to attacks while redeeming codes. Follow these steps:

Launch Criminality on Roblox. Find an ATM in the game world. Approach the ATM and press E to interact with it. Select the “Redeem Codes” option. Enter a working code in the text box. Click the “Redeem” button to claim your rewards

Remember that Roblox codes are case-sensitive, so it’s best to copy and paste them directly from our list to avoid any errors.

How to Get More Criminality Codes

While we regularly update this guide with the newest codes, you can also find them through these official channels:

For the most convenient way to stay updated, bookmark this page and check back regularly. The developers don’t release codes very frequently, so we’ll make sure to update our list as soon as new ones become available.