Roblox Cut Grass – All Grass Types

Mowing down the field with a variety of peculiar weapons is the core concept of Cut Grass. The more powerful and larger the weapon, the better you will perform. This is also a crucial bit of information because there are different hardness levels of grass in the game. Naturally, new players will have trouble getting through the shiny parts of the map. Hence, this article provides a comprehensive Cut Grass all grass types guide which helps you identify all of them also shares the minimum required to cut them.

All Grass Types in Cut Grass

There are currently five types of grass in Cut Grass. Their difficulty rises significantly, and it will be extremely challenging for new players to reach the middle of the circles. We have listed all the grass types and how much power you need to cut them.

Grass Type Required Power Level Light Green N/A (It is the starter grass) Dark Green 20 Power Blue Grass 250 Power Purple Grass 3000 Power Golden/Yellow Grass 20,000 Power

How to Easily Reach Tougher Grass

Reaching the tougher regions in the game requires a lot of grinding. Since you start with a weak weapon, you are stuck at the light and dark green grass areas. However, you must use this as an opportunity to collect as many chests as you can. Opening them will give you an array of weapons, some weapon, but some really good.

Gradually, you will unlock the blue and purple regions that contain higher-tier chests, giving you access to powerful weapons in Cut Grass. Note that your goal shouldn’t be to directly move to the next area, rather go in circles, clearing every region and collecting as many chests as you can. This will improve your chances of obtaining better weapons, and thus clearing all the grass types quickly.

All Chest Types in Cut Grass

Different grass types in Cut Grass hide different chest variants. You will generally only find the lowest-rarity Common Chests in the light green area. As you clear the field and move forward, you will find better chests like the Epic and Legendary. Below, we have listed all the chest types that you can find in the game.

Common (Light Brown Chest)

(Light Brown Chest) Uncommon (Dark Brown Chest)

(Dark Brown Chest) Rare (Grey Chest)

(Grey Chest) Epic (Purple Chest)

(Purple Chest) Legendary (Golden Chest)

(Golden Chest) Mythical (Red Chest)

Naturally, the Legendary and Mythical Chests can be found in the most challenging regions in the game. However, they also contain the best loot, making them worth grinding for.

This brings us to the end of the article. Hopefully, the developer might further expand the map and add more places to explore and clear in Cut Grass.