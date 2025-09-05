Roblox Cyberpunking Codes (September 2025)

Update: We last updated this article with new Roblox Cyberpunking Codes on September 5th, 2025.

Cyberpunking is a Roblox fighting game that puts you in the role of a test subject for a cybernetic enhancement company. Your abilities and movesets depend entirely on the cybernetic upgrades you choose, making each battle unique and strategic.

You’ll fight in fast-paced rounds across different game modes, earning Kurabucks to buy new enhancements, emotes, and powerful upgrades. While the game currently has limited codes available, Cyberpunking codes give you free Kurabucks to help you unlock better gear.

Working Cyberpunking Codes

Our team has checked these codes:

1KLIKES – Get 500 Kurabucks

Expired Cyberpunking Codes

Since Cyberpunking is a fairly new game, there are no expired codes yet. This means you won’t miss out on any previous rewards, but it also means fewer codes are available right now.

Looking for more Roblox game codes? Check out our guide for Blue Lock Rivals, and visit our Roblox Codes Hub for more gaming codes.

How to Redeem Cyberpunking Codes in Roblox

Redeeming codes in Cyberpunking uses a simple menu system that takes just a few clicks:

Launch Cyberpunking on Roblox Click the plus button (+) near the top left corner of your screen Open the Codes tab from the menu Type any working code into the textbox Hit Enter to claim your Kurabucks

Your Kurabucks will be added to your account right away. You can then use these to buy new enhancements, emotes, and other upgrades from the shop.

How to Find More Cyberpunking Codes

We update this guide regularly with all the latest working codes, making this the best place to find fresh Cyberpunking codes. Since the game is still growing, bookmark this page and check back often as more codes will likely be released during special events or milestones.

You can also join the official Cyberpunking Discord server, where developer Birbingish Studio announces new codes first. The community is growing, and developers are active in sharing updates about upcoming features and code releases.