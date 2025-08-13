Roblox Dance for UGC Codes (August 2025)

Update: We last checked this article for new Roblox Dance for UGC codes on August 13th, 2025.
Dance for UGC on Roblox lets you groove to earn fame points and unlock amazing limited items every week! This game combines dancing mechanics with the excitement of collecting rare UGC (User Generated Content) items like cute accessories, stylish outfits, and adorable pets. The more you dance, the more fame you earn, but climbing to the top takes time. Let us take a look at all the free active codes available for Dance for UGC.
Working Dance for UGC Codes
Our team has verified that these codes are working right now. Many codes expire within 10-15 hours, so use them quickly!
- ShiningDay – Get 27,000 fame points
- Universe – Get 26,000 fame points
- LoveStory – Get 25,000 fame points
- PrismRunwayShow – Get 35,000 fame points
- WelcomeAugust – Get 28,000 fame points
- OOTD – Get 30,000 fame points
- MaybeTomorrow – Get 26,000 fame points
- FourLeafClover – Get 25,000 fame points
- SquaresDream – Get 27,000 fame points
- LuckyShamrock – Get 23,000 fame points
- Race – Get 25,000 fame points
- GoodThing – Get 35,000 fame points
- FlyUp – Get 28,000 fame points
- NeverEndingStory – Get 26,000 fame points
- StartingWithYou – Get 23,000 fame points
- HandsUp – Get 27,000 fame points
- StayPositive – Get 28,000 fame points
- LaunchTime – Get 25,000 fame points
- RewardForShutDown – Get 40,000 fame points
- WelcomeCelebrities – Get 30,000 fame points
Expired Codes
These codes no longer work, so don’t waste time trying them:
- SnowReindeer
- PanCakes
- HomeSweetHome
- ThankfulSmile
- ShiningHeart
- TimeLapse
- SnowFlower
- LeftAndRight
- TheNutcracker
- AutumnColors
How to Redeem Dance for UGC Codes in Roblox
Getting your free fame points is super easy. Just follow these simple steps:
- Launch Dance for UGC in Roblox.
- Click the “Codes” button on the left side of your screen.
- Type or paste your code into the “Enter code here” field.
- Hit the Redeem button to claim your fame points.
Your fame points will appear in your balance immediately. You can use them to unlock the current weekly limited item or save up for future releases.
How to Find More Codes
We update this guide constantly with fresh codes since they expire so quickly. Bookmark this page and check back multiple times per day to catch all the new releases.
You can also follow the developer @lily_liffy on Twitter for exclusive codes (make sure your Roblox account is linked). Join the Pond Store Discord server for community announcements and code drops, too.