Roblox Dance for UGC Codes (August 2025)

Update: We last checked this article for new Roblox Dance for UGC codes on August 13th, 2025.

Dance for UGC on Roblox lets you groove to earn fame points and unlock amazing limited items every week! This game combines dancing mechanics with the excitement of collecting rare UGC (User Generated Content) items like cute accessories, stylish outfits, and adorable pets. The more you dance, the more fame you earn, but climbing to the top takes time. Let us take a look at all the free active codes available for Dance for UGC.

Working Dance for UGC Codes

Our team has verified that these codes are working right now. Many codes expire within 10-15 hours, so use them quickly!

ShiningDay – Get 27,000 fame points

– Get 27,000 fame points Universe – Get 26,000 fame points

– Get 26,000 fame points LoveStory – Get 25,000 fame points

– Get 25,000 fame points PrismRunwayShow – Get 35,000 fame points

– Get 35,000 fame points WelcomeAugust – Get 28,000 fame points

– Get 28,000 fame points OOTD – Get 30,000 fame points

– Get 30,000 fame points MaybeTomorrow – Get 26,000 fame points

– Get 26,000 fame points FourLeafClover – Get 25,000 fame points

– Get 25,000 fame points SquaresDream – Get 27,000 fame points

– Get 27,000 fame points LuckyShamrock – Get 23,000 fame points

– Get 23,000 fame points Race – Get 25,000 fame points

– Get 25,000 fame points GoodThing – Get 35,000 fame points

– Get 35,000 fame points FlyUp – Get 28,000 fame points

– Get 28,000 fame points NeverEndingStory – Get 26,000 fame points

– Get 26,000 fame points StartingWithYou – Get 23,000 fame points

– Get 23,000 fame points HandsUp – Get 27,000 fame points

– Get 27,000 fame points StayPositive – Get 28,000 fame points

– Get 28,000 fame points LaunchTime – Get 25,000 fame points

– Get 25,000 fame points RewardForShutDown – Get 40,000 fame points

– Get 40,000 fame points WelcomeCelebrities – Get 30,000 fame points

Expired Codes

These codes no longer work, so don’t waste time trying them:

SnowReindeer

PanCakes

HomeSweetHome

ThankfulSmile

ShiningHeart

TimeLapse

SnowFlower

LeftAndRight

TheNutcracker

AutumnColors

How to Redeem Dance for UGC Codes in Roblox

Getting your free fame points is super easy. Just follow these simple steps:

Launch Dance for UGC in Roblox. Click the “Codes” button on the left side of your screen. Type or paste your code into the “Enter code here” field. Hit the Redeem button to claim your fame points.

Your fame points will appear in your balance immediately. You can use them to unlock the current weekly limited item or save up for future releases.

How to Find More Codes

We update this guide constantly with fresh codes since they expire so quickly. Bookmark this page and check back multiple times per day to catch all the new releases.

You can also follow the developer @lily_liffy on Twitter for exclusive codes (make sure your Roblox account is linked). Join the Pond Store Discord server for community announcements and code drops, too.