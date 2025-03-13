Roblox Dead Rails: How to Get Bank Code and Open Vaults

Dead Rails is a zombie survival game on Roblox where players travel along train tracks, exploring abandoned towns and fighting off the undead. While exploring these villages, you might come across banks containing locked safes filled with valuable loot. This guide will show you how to find these banks, get the vault codes, and claim the treasures inside.

How to Find Banks in Dead Rails

Finding a bank in Dead Rails can be challenging since they have a low spawn rate. Banks rarely spawn alone and are usually found in villages full of zombies. When searching for a bank, look for buildings with iconic red brick walls and a “Bank” sign on them.

To reach these villages, you’ll need to travel along the train tracks. Make sure to gather newspaper and coal to power your train for the journey. As you move through the wasteland, keep an eye out for clusters of buildings that might contain a bank.

Before hunting for banks, make sure you’re properly equipped. Stock up on weapons to deal with the numerous zombies you’ll encounter. Consider teaming up with other players, as clearing a village alone is extremely difficult due to the high concentration of zombies in these areas.

How to Open the Bank Vault

Once you’ve found a bank, you’ll notice it has a large safe with a combination lock. There are two methods to open it:

Method 1: Finding the Bank Code

The most common way to open the bank vault is by finding the correct combination code. Look for a special zombie wearing a black top hat, often referred to as the Banker Zombie. Defeat the top-hatted zombie to get the code. Sometimes, you might find this zombie already dead if another player has passed through. After defeating the zombie, check the ground nearby. You’ll find a note labeled “Bank Combo” containing the vault code.

Return to the safe and turn the central wheel to align the arrow with each number in the code. This will unlock the safe, giving you access to the valuable loot inside.

Important note: Each bank safe receives a unique code every time you enter the game. This means you need to find a new code for each new play session, as the combinations don’t carry over.

Method 2: Using Dynamite

If you prefer a more explosive approach, you can use dynamite to blast open the vault. Purchase dynamite from a General Store Shop for $25. Once you have the explosives, place them near the safe in the bank. After a short time, the vault door will explode open, allowing you immediate access to the contents without needing to find the code.

What’s Inside the Bank Vault?

Opening the bank vault rewards you with extremely valuable loot. Inside, you’ll typically find gold and silver bars, which are among the most valuable resources in the game. The vault may also contain powerful weapons and other valuable items that can significantly boost your survival chances in Dead Rails.

Banks in Dead Rails offer some of the best loot in the game, making them prime targets for players. Whether you choose to hunt down the banker zombie for the code or use dynamite for a quicker solution, the rewards inside are well worth the effort. Just remember to bring friends and come well-equipped – those villages are crawling with zombies!

Now that you know how to find and open bank vaults in Dead Rails, it’s time to gather your supplies, power up your train, and start hunting for these rare buildings.