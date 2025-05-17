Roblox Dead Rails Potions: All Recipes, Ingredients & How To Use

Dead Rails just got a big update that added potions to the game. These special drinks can help you heal, attack enemies, or even bring dead bodies back to life! This guide will show you what ingredients you need, how to mix them together, and the best ways to use each potion.

All Potion Ingredients

To make potions in Dead Rails, you first need to find the right ingredients. Here’s a list of everything you’ll need and where to find them:

Ingredient Image Where to Find It Glass Bottle – Found all over the map Water Found in bottles around the map or from rain puddles Milk Found in bottles or from Milkman class Blood Found in bottles or from killed enemies Kerosene Found in bottles or from rain in Scorched Earth mode Zombie Blood Place empty bottle over dead zombie’s blood Unicorn Blood Place an empty bottle over the dead unicorn’s blood, or use a lightning rod

Glass bottles are the most important item because you need them to hold your potions. You can find them almost anywhere in the game. Some bottles you find might already have water, milk, blood, or kerosene inside.

All Potions in Dead Rails

There are four different potions you can make in Dead Rails right now. Each one does something special:

Potion Image Ingredients What It Does Angel Tears Unicorn Blood + Blood Heals your injuries very quickly Devil Tears Unicorn Blood + Kerosene Sets everything around you on fire when you get ignited Holy Water Unicorn Blood + Water Kills enemies with green flames (doesn’t hurt players) Primordial Soup Unicorn Blood + Milk Brings dead bodies back to life to fight for you

As you can see, all potions need Unicorn Blood as one of the ingredients. This makes Unicorn Blood very important if you want to make potions.

How To Make and Use Potions in Dead Rails

Making and using potions in Dead Rails isn’t too hard once you know how. Follow these steps:

How to Make Potions in Dead Rails?

Find or empty a glass bottle Pour the first ingredient on the ground. Pour the second ingredient on the same spot. The two liquids will mix and create a new substance. Use an empty bottle to collect the new mixture. You now have a potion!.

How to Use Each Potion in Dead Rails?

Using potions in Dead Rails is pretty simple:

Angel Tears: Just pour some on the ground and stand in it to heal quickly – you’ll see “Covered in Angel Tears” in the corner of your screen as your health goes up.

Just pour some on the ground and stand in it to heal quickly – you’ll see “Covered in Angel Tears” in the corner of your screen as your health goes up. Devil Tears: It works by pouring it on yourself, and when you catch fire, everything around you will burst into flames too (this works best with the Arsonist class since other classes will take damage).

It works by pouring it on yourself, and when you catch fire, everything around you will burst into flames too (this works best with the Arsonist class since other classes will take damage). Holy Water : It creates green flames that kill enemies when you pour it near them, but don’t worry – these flames won’t hurt you or other players.

: It creates green flames that kill enemies when you pour it near them, but don’t worry – these flames won’t hurt you or other players. Primordial Soup: Find a dead body and pour about half a bottle on it to bring it back to life as a friendly fighter – you can create multiple undead allies if you have enough potion.

Potions in Dead Rails give you new ways to play the game. They can help you heal, attack enemies, or even build a small army. The hardest part is finding Unicorn Blood since you need it for all potions. Try using different potions to see which ones work best for your playstyle.

Remember that potions take time to use, so plan ahead before fights. If you like exploring and trying new things in Dead Rails, the potion system is definitely worth checking out!