Roblox Dead Sewers Codes (July 2025)

Update: We last updated this article with new Roblox Dead Sewers Codes on July 14th, 2025.

Ready to dive into the most dangerous underground mission of your life? Dead Sewers throws you into a post-apocalyptic nightmare where biochemical disasters have transformed city sewers into deadly hunting grounds filled with mutated creatures. The key to survival lies in choosing the right class and gathering essential supplies.

Working Dead Sewers Codes

Our team has verified this code and confirmed it’s currently active and working:

5KLIKES – 10 Cheese Bonds

Expired Dead Sewers Codes

There are no expired codes yet since this is a relatively new game. As codes start expiring over time, we’ll move them to this section to keep track of what’s no longer working.

How to Redeem Dead Sewers Codes in Roblox

The process to redeem codes for Dead Sewers is quite straightforward. Follow these steps below:

Launch Dead Sewers.

Click the Settings button located on the right side of your screen.

Enter your code in the text box that appears.

Press Claim to receive your Cheese Bonds instantly.

You can also approach the codes axolotl in the lobby for redemption, but using the Settings menu is faster and more convenient.

How to Find More Dead Sewers Codes

This page is your most reliable source for Dead Sewers codes since we update our list regularly and test every code before publishing. We monitor the game daily for new releases and remove expired codes immediately. Here are all the places you can check for new codes:

Since we track all official sources for you, checking back here regularly ensures you’ll never miss out on free Cheese Bonds.