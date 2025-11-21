Roblox Deadly Delivery Codes (November 2025)

Update: We last updated this article with new Roblox Deadly Delivery Codes on November 22nd, 2025.

The restaurant is empty. Supplies are gone. The only ingredients left are deep underground, guarded by things that don’t want you to leave. Deadly Delivery throws you into post-apocalyptic horror where you play a restaurant waiter forced to venture into dangerous sewers searching for food! This Lethal Company-inspired looting survival game mashes dungeon exploration with DOORS/Pressure-style monsters hunting you through dark tunnels. Building up cash to purchase gear like the Z-Ray Gun or unlock new classes requires successful deliveries. Deadly Delivery codes provides instant cash and revives!

Working Deadly Delivery Codes

These codes are currently working:

deadlydelivery1000

deadlydelivery3000

DEADLYDELIVERY

Expired Codes

Currently no confirmed expired codes:

No expired codes yet

How to Redeem Deadly Delivery Codes in Roblox

The redemption system is ready and easy to use. Here is how to redeem codes for Deadly Delivery Codes in Roblox:

Launch Deadly Delivery in Roblox Complete the tutorial if you’re a new player Click the cogwheel/Settings icon in the top-right corner Enter your code in the “code…” text box Hit “Redeem” to claim rewards

Rewards like cash and revives will appear immediately, helping you purchase gear or get second chances against monsters!

How to Find More Codes

We update this guide regularly, so bookmark this page and check back often. We’re monitoring the game daily to catch codes immediately when released.

Join the official Deadly Delivery Discord server where there’s already a dedicated Codes channel waiting for releases. Check the DD Roblox Community Page and follow official social media. The Discord’s Game-Guides channel functions like a mini wiki with monster strategies.