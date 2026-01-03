Home » Gaming » Roblox Death in the Box Codes (January 2026)

Roblox Death in the Box Codes (January 2026)

Update: We last updated this article with new Roblox Death in the Box Codes on January 3, 2026.

Ready for chaotic card-based survival? Death in the Box delivers unique 16-player battles where strategy determines who lives! This Roblox experience challenges you to compete against 15 other players using card mechanics and proper strategy to outwit opponents, surviving till the end. Building advantages requires Wheelspins. Death in the Box codes deliver instant free Wheelspins!

Working Death in the Box Codes

Our team has verified that these codes are working right now. Use them before dying!

  • XMAS25 – Get 2 Wheelspins

Note: Currently, there are no other active codes. This game has very fast code expiration, so redeem immediately when new codes appear!

Expired Codes

There are currently no expired codes yet since the experience is relatively new:

  • No expired codes currently

How to Redeem Death in the Box Codes in Roblox

Important: Codes expire extremely fast in this game! Redeem immediately when you find new ones. Follow these steps:

  1. Launch Death in the Box in Roblox.
  2. Click the Gear icon on the left side of the screen.
  3. Enter your code in the “Type Code Here” box at bottom of Settings menu.
  4. Click “Confirm Code” to redeem rewards.

Your Wheelspins appear immediately for use on the Wheel of Fortune. If codes show “expired,” you were too late. If they show “invalid,” check spelling or wait for server updates.

How to Find More Codes

We update this guide regularly with fresh codes, so bookmark this page and check back often. We monitor the game daily to catch new codes as soon as they’re released.

Death in the Box codes give you the Wheelspins needed to gamble for valuable rewards immediately. Use your free spins wisely on the Wheel of Fortune, master card strategy, and outwit 15 opponents surviving till the end!

