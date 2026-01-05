Roblox Death Train Codes (January 2026)

Update: We last updated this article with new Roblox Death Train Codes on January 5, 2026.

Zombies on a train? That’s Death Train for you. This tower defense game puts you on a moving train where you have to protect diamonds from zombie hordes. You hire soldiers, upgrade them, and team up with friends to survive the ride. The game just got remade, so everything is fresh and new. Let’s check if there are Death Train codes to help you fight off those zombies.

Working Death Train Codes

Unfortunately, there aren’t any codes for Death Train right now. The game doesn’t have a code system built in yet.

Expired Codes

No expired codes exist since the game has never had codes before.

How to Redeem Death Train Codes

You can’t redeem codes in Death Train because there’s no code feature. If they add it someday, here’s how it would probably work:

Start Death Train in Roblox Look for a codes button (maybe in settings or main menu) Click to open the code box Type in your code Hit enter for rewards

If codes come out, you’d probably get free soldiers, diamonds to protect, gold for upgrades, or special weapons to fight zombies better.

How to Find More Codes

Bookmark this page and check back, we look for codes daily. Since the game just got remade, codes might come soon.

Join the Tower battle! Discord if they have one for game news and updates.

if they have one for game news and updates. Check the game’s Roblox page when updates drop to see if codes get mentioned.

Keep training that army and protecting those diamonds. Good luck surviving the zombie train ride!