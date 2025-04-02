Roblox Delay Latch Codes (April 2025)

Updated: We last updated this article with new Roblox Delay Latch Codes on April 2nd, 2025.

If you’ve been playing the popular Roblox game Delay Latch (formerly known as Azure Latch), you’ll be excited to learn about the latest codes that can boost your in-game cash reserves. These Delay Latch codes give you free currency to purchase new animations, styles, and emotes, helping you stand out on the pitch while showing off your football skills. Inspired by the anime Blue Lock, Delay Latch offers 5v5 matches where players can use special abilities to outperform their opponents. Let’s dive into everything you need to know about Delay Latch codes!

Active Delay Latch Codes

Our team has verified all these codes, and they’re currently working as of today. Make sure to redeem them as soon as possible before they expire.

RINSOONTRUSTME : 5,000 Cash

: 5,000 Cash SorryForRollback : 50,000 Cash

: 50,000 Cash SAEREWORK3TIME : 10,000 Cash

: 10,000 Cash sorryforlatency : 10,000 Cash

: 10,000 Cash AMMISTHEOWNERNOTLEFTRIGHTTH: 10,000 Cash

Expired Delay Latch Codes

Currently, there are no expired codes for Delay Latch. This is good news for players who haven’t had a chance to redeem the active codes yet! If any of the current codes stop working, we’ll update this section!

How to Redeem Delay Latch Codes in Roblox

Redeeming codes for Delay Latch is straightforward, but there’s an important step you need to complete first. You must like the game and join its official Roblox community before you can redeem any codes. After that, follow these simple steps:

Launch Delay Latch on Roblox. Click on the Menu button at the bottom of your screen. Select the Rewards tab in the menu. Type or paste a working code into the text box. Click the Redeem button to claim your reward.

Make sure to enter the codes exactly as shown above, as they are case-sensitive. If a code doesn’t work, double-check that you’ve typed it correctly and that you’ve completed the requirement of liking the game and joining the community.

How to Find More Delay Latch Codes

The most reliable way to stay updated with the latest Delay Latch codes is to bookmark this page and check back regularly. We constantly monitor official sources and update our code list as soon as new codes are released.

If you prefer to find codes yourself, here are some official sources to check:

Join the official Delay Latch Discord server, where developers frequently share new codes in the updates channel

where developers frequently share new codes in the updates channel Join the Twi Game Roblox community and like the game.

With these free codes giving you the starting cash, now is the perfect time to jump into Delay Latch and experience the thrill of anime-inspired football matches for yourself.