Roblox Demon Blade Codes (August 2025)

Update: We last updated this article with new Roblox Demon Blade Codes on August 4th, 2025.
Demon Blade is an action-packed Roblox game inspired by the hit anime Demon Slayer. You can choose to be either a demon slayer or join the dark side as a demon yourself. Fight enemies, complete quests, and work your way up through the ranks in this thrilling combat experience. Using codes gives you free cash to buy better gear, race spins to unlock new abilities, and experience boosts to level up faster than ever. Let’s take a look at all the working codes that will help you become the ultimate warrior.
Working Demon Blade Codes
Our team has verified these codes, and they’re all working perfectly right now. Make sure to redeem them quickly since codes can expire without warning:
- REAPERII – Status Reset, Double EXP for 30 minutes (NEW)
- DEMONBLADE300 – 5 Race Spins and 100k Cash
- THX4UPLAY – 3 Refunds and 50k Cash
- LETSGO – 1 Refund and 10k Cash
- DEMONSLAYER1000 – 5 Race Spins and 5k Cash
- SuperNB – 1k Cash
- DC1000 – 1 Epic Scroll
- DEMONBLADE – 5 Race Spins and 3 Refunds
- JayZhou – Double EXP for 30 minutes
Expired Codes
These codes no longer work, but it’s worth trying them just in case they get reactivated:
- NEWMIST
- THUNDERII
- NEWROCK
- BEWITCHMENT
- SOUND
- BUTTERFLY
- WINTERUPD
- WOLFUPD
- WORLD2UPD
- BDABLOOD
- FLOWER
- BIWA
- BLACKTHUNDER
- SUMMEREVENT
- MOONLIGHT
- THUNDERPUNCH
- DC10000
- BOARCHARGE
How to Redeem Demon Blade Codes in Roblox
Redeeming codes in Demon Blade is super simple and only takes a few clicks. Here’s exactly what you need to do:
- Launch Demon Blade.
- Look for the settings cog or gear button in the top left corner
- Click on it to open the settings menu
- Find the code section at the bottom of the menu
- Type or paste your chosen code into the text box
- Hit the GET button to claim your free rewards
How to Find More Codes
We update this guide regularly with the latest working codes, making this the most reliable place to find fresh Demon Blade freebies. However, the developer DemonCube shares codes on several official channels that are worth following for the fastest updates.
The official Discord server is the best place to find codes first, as the developers often announce them there during special events or when the game reaches certain milestones.
You can also check the DemonCube Roblox group for announcements, though you might have to scroll through many messages to find the codes.