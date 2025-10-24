Roblox Destroy Codes (October 2025)

Update: We last updated this article with new Roblox Destroy Codes on October 25th, 2025.

Unleash your inner chaos! Destroy lets you live out the ultimate power fantasy as a superhero who actually gets to use their abilities to demolish everything in sight. Forget being a responsible hero – this Roblox experience encourages you to kick cars, set buildings ablaze with laser eyes, and generally wreak havoc across the city. Destroy codes provide free cash and temporary XP/Mastery boosts to help you level up faster and unlock even more powerful abilities.

Working Destroy Codes

Our team has verified these codes. Use them to boost your destructive rampage:

BETA – Get 15,000 Cash

– Get 15,000 Cash YGDS! – Get 15,000 Cash

– Get 15,000 Cash DESTROY – Get 2x XP and Mastery Boost for 15 Minutes

Expired Destroy Codes

One code has expired:

RELEASE! – No longer active

How to Redeem Destroy Codes in Roblox

Redeeming codes in Destroy requires completing the tutorial first. Once you’ve learned the basics, the redemption process is straightforward.

Launch Destroy on Roblox. Complete the tutorial if you’re a new player. Click the Codes button on the right side of the screen. Enter any working code in the “Enter Code Here” text box. Click the Claim button to receive your rewards. Check your balance for cash and active boost timers.

Your cash will be added immediately, while XP and Mastery boosts activate as timed buffs. The boost duration shows in your buff bar so you can maximize the bonus period.

How to Find More Destroy Codes

We update this guide regularly with all the latest working codes, making this the most reliable source for fresh Destroy codes. Bookmark this page and check back frequently since developer YGDS releases codes during updates and special events.

You can also join the Destroy! Community Discord server, follow their X account (@YGDS_Rblx), and join the Destroy! by YGDS Roblox group for direct announcements about new codes and game updates. The developers release codes during game updates, milestones, or special occasions. Codes can expire at any time, so redeeming them quickly after they’re announced gives you the best chance to claim all available rewards.