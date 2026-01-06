Roblox Devil Hunter Codes (January 2026)

Update: We last updated this article with new Roblox Devil Hunter Codes on January 6, 2026.

Ready to become as strong and unhinged as Denji or Power? Devil Hunter brings Chainsaw Man’s amazing character work and gameplay to Roblox! This anime-inspired experience lets you customize everything – choosing clans, forging weapons, and following your path to becoming the strongest player in the lobby. Building optimal characters requires smart clan rerolls, finding the best lineages, fiend rerolls securing powerful devil contracts, and skill point resets fixing allocation mistakes. Devil Hunter codes deliver instant clan rerolls, fiend spins, skill point resets, and Yen!

Working Devil Hunter Codes

Our team has verified that these codes are working right now. Use them before devils hunt them down!

50KLIKES – Fiend Reroll x1, Clan Reroll x1, and Skill Point Reset ×1 ( new )

– Fiend Reroll x1, Clan Reroll x1, and Skill Point Reset ×1 ( ) MELO150K – Get 1 Fiend Reroll, 1 Clan Reroll, 1 Eraser Devil (Skill Point Reset), and 75,000 Yen

– Get 1 Fiend Reroll, 1 Clan Reroll, 1 Eraser Devil (Skill Point Reset), and 75,000 Yen 20KLIKES – Get 1 Fiend Reroll, 1 Clan Reroll, 1 Eraser Devil (Skill Point Reset), and 50,000 Yen

– Get 1 Fiend Reroll, 1 Clan Reroll, 1 Eraser Devil (Skill Point Reset), and 50,000 Yen 10KLIKES – Get 1 Fiend Reroll, 1 Clan Reroll, and 25,000 Yen

– Get 1 Fiend Reroll, 1 Clan Reroll, and 25,000 Yen RELEASE2026 – Get 1 Fiend Reroll, 1 Clan Reroll, and 35,000 Yen

Expired Codes

Great news! There are currently no expired codes yet:

No expired codes currently

How to Redeem Devil Hunter Codes in Roblox

CRITICAL: You must unlock the phone before redeeming codes! To unlock it, talk to six Division Captains and open your inventory once. After unlocking, follow these steps:

Launch Devil Hunter in Roblox. Press the N key to open the phone menu. Select “Codes” from the menu. Enter your code in the “Enter code…” text box. Press Enter to claim rewards.

Your clan rerolls, fiend rerolls, skill point resets, and Yen appear immediately. The phone unlock requirement ensures you understand basic mechanics before accessing freebies!

How to Find More Codes

We update this guide regularly with fresh codes, so bookmark this page and check back often. We monitor the game daily to catch new codes as soon as they’re released. You can also join the Devil Hunter Discord server. Following the official Trello board provides game information about NPCs, progression, talents, and lineages helping you plan character builds.