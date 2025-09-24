Roblox Dig 1 Million Blocks Codes (September 2025)

Update: We last updated this article with new Roblox Dig 1 Million Blocks Codes on September 24th, 2025.

Dig 1 Million Blocks challenges you to become the ultimate miner by digging as deep as possible into your plot of land. What starts as a simple patch of grass quickly becomes an epic underground adventure as you discover valuable ores and hidden treasures in the depths below. The deeper you dig, the harder the materials become, requiring better shovels and equipment to break through dirt, stone, and rare mineral deposits. You can use the coins you earn to buy powerful pets that help with digging and new tools that make mining much faster. Using codes gives you free spins to unlock rare rewards and coins to buy better equipment without the long grind.

Working Dig 1 Million Blocks Codes

Our team has verified these codes, and they’re all working perfectly right now. Make sure to redeem them quickly since codes can expire without warning:

KINGBOB – Free Rewards

– Free Rewards SECRET – Free Rewards

– Free Rewards PIZZAMARGHERITA – Free Rewards

– Free Rewards OUTERSPACE – Free Rewards

– Free Rewards launch – 2 Spins

Expired Codes

Currently, there are no expired codes for Dig 1 Million Blocks. Since the game is still relatively new, all the codes remain active. Once codes start expiring, we’ll move them to this section to keep you informed.

How to Redeem Dig 1 Million Blocks Codes in Roblox

Redeeming codes in Dig 1 Million Blocks is super simple and available right from the start of the game:

Launch Dig 1 Million Blocks from your Roblox games list Once you’re in the game, look for the blue code circle in the lobby area Click on it to open the code redemption window Type or paste your chosen code into the empty text field Click the Submit button to claim your free rewards

The spins you earn from codes can unlock rare pets, powerful tools, and other valuable items that make digging much easier.

How to Find More Codes

We update this guide regularly with the latest working codes, making this the most reliable place to find fresh Dig 1 Million Blocks freebies. However, the developers at Simple Bricks share codes on several official channels that are worth following for the fastest updates.

The Official Simple Bricks Dig Discord Server is where developers typically announce new codes first, especially during special events and game updates. You can also check the Official Simple Bricks Dig Roblox Group and follow their Official X Page for announcements about new codes and game updates.