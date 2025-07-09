Home » Gaming » Roblox Dig: All Blood Moon Chest Items

Roblox Dig: All Blood Moon Chest Items

The Blood Moon is the very first limited event to be added in Dig, and it brings some of the rarest and most valuable items in the game through the special Blood Moon Chests. In this guide, I will show you all Blood Moon Chest items in Dig Roblox and all the drop rates, so you know how likely you are to find each item in the game.

What are Blood Moon Chest Items?

Blood Moon Chests are special containers that only appear during the Blood Moon event in Dig. You can get these chests in two ways: By defeating the Dire Wolf boss in Cinder Cavern or by buying them from the Skeleton Merchant at Fox Town for $700 each.

These chests are your main way to collect exclusive Blood Moon items that you can’t find anywhere else in the game. Understanding the drop rates and item values will help you decide how many chests to open and what to expect from your investment. Each chest contains one random Blood Moon item, but the chances of getting each item vary. Some items are common finds, while others are so rare that you might open hundreds of chests without seeing them.

Keep in mind that these items are completely exclusive to the Blood Moon event. You can’t get them during normal gameplay. The Blood Moon event in Dig happens every four hours. However, since the event only lasts a few minutes each time, you need to be prepared and act fast.

All Blood Moon Chest Items in Dig and Their Drop Rates

Here is every item you can find in Blood Moon Chests, along with their exact drop rates:

Item NameRarityDrop Chance
Blood Moon Chest Items in Dig
Cursed Bone		Junk38.25%

Wooden Stake		Common26.23%

Summoning Candle		Unusual19.67%

Pitchfork		Scarce10.93%
Blood Moon Chest Items in Dig
Sacrificial Mask		Legendary3.28%
Blood Moon Chest Items in Dig
Demonic Dagger		Mythical1.09%
Blood Moon Chest Items in Dig
Mini Blood Moon		Divine0.38%
Blood Moon Chest Items in Dig
Crimson Altar		Prismatic0.16%
(icon TBA)

Eye of the Blood Moon		TBA0.0001%

Remember that each chest is completely random. You might get lucky and find a rare item in your first few chests, or you might open dozens without seeing anything special.

Many players find that defeating the Dire Wolf boss gives better value than buying chests since boss fights are free and can drop multiple chests. However, if you’re struggling with the boss or want to maximize your chances, buying chests directly works too.

