Roblox Dig Blood Moon Event Guide

Roblox Dig’s weekly update started with a bang, surrounding the map with a blood-red sky and wolf howls. However, the ongoing Dig Blood Moon event has a lot more to offer than just the pretty visuals. It comes packed with a new mutation, an intense boss fight, and much more. This article covers all the crucial aspects of the event and shares all the details you should be aware of.

What Is The Dig Blood Moon Event?

The Blood Moon is the first grand event in Dig where players have a chance of obtaining rare items and participating in a boss fight. This limited-time event spawns every 4 hours and stays active for 20 minutes. The game sends a notification to everyone on the server, informing them that the event is about to begin. This gives you the chance to prepare beforehand. Shortly, a timer will appear on your screen, and everything will turn red when it hits zero, signifying the beginning of the Blood Moon Event.

When Does The Blood Moon Event Start?

As stated, the Dig Blood Moon Event triggers every four hours. Fortunately, it also has a fixed timing when you will find it happening in the game. Below is the complete list of hours when you will find the Blood Moon Event active in Dig.

1:00 AM PT

5:00 AM PT

9:00 AM PT

1:00 PM PT

5:00 PM PT

9:00 PM PT

Dire Wolf Boss Fight

The ongoing Dig Blood Moon Event’s main highlight is the Dire Wolf boss fight. This terrifying boss spawns one minute after the event starts. It is worth noting that the wolf only spawns at a fixed location and does so just once. This means the wolf will not spawn after it’s defeated during a Blood Moon Event. To find the Dire Wolf, head over to the ground level of Cinder Cavern or simply follow the 3023, 28, -903 coordinates.

The wolf can be challenging if you’re not well prepared. So, we highly recommend players obtain the best gear that they can before heading over to fight the boss. Upon defeat, the Dire Wolf gives you 1,200 – 1,400 XP and $2,000 – $3,500.

List Of All Boss Rewards

Players also have a chance of obtaining various cool items once they defeat the Dire Wolf. Below, we have listed all the items that the boss has a chance to give and their drop rate. Naturally, the best item on the list has the least drop chance, making it very valuable.

Loot Drop Chance Blood Moon Sticker 5% Dire Wolf Sticker 10% Dire Wolf 15% Fanged Shovel 20% Dire Scepter 100%

New Charm And Mutation You Can Get From The Dig Blood Moon Event

The Dig Blood Moon Event also brings a brand new Charm and Mutation to the game. Players have a 20% chance of obtaining the new Clawed Mutation when digging during the event. This is a good modifier to have because it increases the value of all your items by 1.5%. As for the visuals, you will see red streaks of light behind items when the Clawed Mutation is active.

Next, players can also find the Dire Claw Charm when digging during the Dig Blood Moon Event. However, the item has a measly 1% chance of appearing, making it quite difficult to find and obtain, especially for new players. The Dire Claw Charm offers two benefits:

Slightly boosts your Strength and Endurance

Offers a passive that gives you a 15% chance to deal 20-40 damage to bosses in Dig

How To Get Blood Moon Chests In Dig?

The Blood Moon Chest is another new item that arrived with the update. There are a couple of ways to add this item to your inventory:

Defeat the Dire Wolf Boss when it spawns. Use the limited-time Dig Codes to get Blood Moon Chests for free. Visit Fox Town and purchase the chests from the Skeleton Merchant for $700. The merchant appears at the 2037, 112, -391 coordinates.

Everything That You Can Get From The Blood Moon Chests

The Blood Moon Chests can be opened to obtain a variety of items. Below, we have the complete list of the items along with their drop chance.

Item Rarity Drop Chance Cursed Bone Junk 38.25% Wooden Stake Common 26.23% Summoning Candle Unusual 19.67% Pitchfork Scarce 10.93% Sacrificial Mask Legendary 03.28% Demonic Dagger Mythical 1.09% Mini Blood Moon Divine 0.38% Crimson Altar Prismatic 0.16% Eye Of The Blood Moon Secret 0.0001%

All Journal Completion Rewards

You will also get some rewards for completing the Journal. We have the complete list below.

Pebble Foe Charm

Demonforge Skin for the Fanged Shovel

Evil Title

This brings us to the end of the guide. Make sure to redeem the codes, play the event, and collect everything that it has to offer before the event ends.