Roblox Dig Charms Tier List: Best Charms Ranked

When you’re digging for treasure in Roblox Dig, having the right charms can make all the difference. These pieces of equipment boost your stats and give you abilities that make finding rare items much easier. With so many charms available in the game, it can be hard to know which ones are worth your time and money.

This tier list ranks all the charms in Dig based on how useful they are, how easy they are to get, and how much they help you progress through the game.

What Are Charms in Dig?

Charms are equipment items that give you permanent stat boosts and special abilities. Think of them like accessories that make your digging more effective. You can equip up to three charms at once, but you need to level up to unlock all the slots.

You start with one charm slot for free. The second slot opens when you reach level 10, and the third slot becomes available at level 25. You can get charms from shops, quest rewards, completing journal pages, or defeating bosses.

Charms Tier List

Here’s how we rank all the charms in Dig:

Tier Charm Names S-Tier Radioactive Horns, Ghastly Lantern, Blood Crown, Ectoplasm Sleeve, Cauldron Hat, Farmer’s Hat, Magic Top Hat, Prismatic Domino Crown A-Tier Blazing Gauntlet, Magma Boots, Super Blue Coil, Imp Horns, Hikers Bag, Archer Hat, Jar of Peanut Butter, Jar of Jam, Umbrella Hat, Sydney’s Katana, Haste Coil, Fruit Hat, Super Regen Coil, Flower Crown, Tenacity Brace, War Shield B-Tier Blueshroom Cap, Energy Apparatus, Blue Coil, Controlled Glove, Shoulder Bag, Ninja Headband, Copper Cowboy Hat, Pearl Necklace, Fuzzballs Foot, Banjo, Lifting Belt, Rock Pounder C-Tier Ice Picks, Large Log, Fortuned Bell, LED Headlamp, Lantern, Dynamite Sash, Regen Coil, Vision Goggles, Solstice Bell D-Tier Training Glove, Lucky Bell, Construction Headphones, Pebble Pal

S-Tier Charms

These are the best charms in the game that you should prioritize getting:

Charm Name How to Get Key Stats Radioactive Horns Defeat Molten Monstrosity boss Boss Damage +12-20%, Endurance +3-10% Ghastly Lantern Complete Rooftop Woodlands journal Carry Load +6-18, +1 Light Source Blood Crown Buy from Meteor for $100,000 Control -15% to -5%, Take less damage when missing Ectoplasm Sleeve Complete ghost hunter quest Endurance +5-17%, Control +5-16% Cauldron Hat Buy from Traveling Merchant for $45,000 Strength +10-17%, Walk Speed -9% to -4% Farmer’s Hat Complete Silver’s Farm barn quest Control +3-10%, Strength +3-10%, Endurance +3-10% Magic Top Hat Buy from Traveling Merchant for $15,000 Jump Power +10-18%, Increases modification chance Prismatic Domino Crown Complete all journals Endurance +3-6, Strength +12-25%, Luck +15-31%

A-Tier Charms

These charms are excellent choices that work well in most situations:

Charm Name How to Get Key Stats Blazing Gauntlet Complete Mount Charcoal journal Strength +1-10%, Control +0.5-2.5, Survive in Mount Charcoal Magma Boots Complete Phoenix Tribe quest Jump Power +10-17%, Endurance +5-18%, Survive in Mount Charcoal Super Blue Coil Buy from Traveling Merchant for $15,000 Jump Power +10-17%, Grants double jump Imp Horns Buy from Mount Charcoal for $45,000 Strength +5-12%, Lose endurance faster but hit harder Hikers Bag Find beside Lighthouse for $1,500 Carry Load +6-16 Archer Hat Complete Verdant Vale journal Control +10-20%, Haste +2-11%, Strength -5% to -1% Jar of Peanut Butter Buy from Tom’s Bakery for $4,000 Control +2-5%, Jump Power +6-9% Jar of Jam Buy from Silver’s Farm for $2,200 Haste +1-3%, Walk Speed +2-9% Umbrella Hat Complete Cinder Shores journal Control +2-6%, Lower gravity Sydney’s Katana Complete Sydney’s quest behind lighthouse Control +5-8% Haste Coil Buy from Traveling Merchant for $5,000 Haste +1-6% Fruit Hat Complete Alona Jungle journal Haste +1-6%, Walk Speed +1-9, Heals endurance over time Super Regen Coil Buy from Combat Guild for $25,000 Endurance +7-10%, Heals you and nearby players Flower Crown Complete Wise Oak quest Strength +6-13%, Endurance +6-12%, Non-modified items become Petrified Tenacity Brace Buy from Traveling Merchant for $17,500 Endurance +1-12%, Return to 50% endurance when about to lose item War Shield Buy from Combat Guild for $10,000 Endurance +1-14%, Parry 50% of attacks

B-Tier Charms

These charms are decent and have balanced uses:

Charm Name How to Get Key Stats Blueshroom Cap Complete Blueshroom quest in Cinder Cavern Endurance +4-7%, Boss Damage +5-11%, 25% chance for Blurple modification Energy Apparatus Buy from Traveling Merchant for $1,200 Strength +1-11% Blue Coil Buy from Fox Town for $250 Jump Power +2-12%, Makes gravity coil sound when jumping Controlled Glove Buy from Fox Town for $600 Control +1-5% Shoulder Bag Buy from Fox Town for $350 Carry Load +1-9 Ninja Headband Buy from Alona Jungle for $25,000 Boss Damage +4-7%, Parrying grants Focus stacks for more boss damage Copper Cowboy Hat Complete Copper Mesa journal Walk Speed boost, First hit has maxed out control Pearl Necklace Buy from Cinder Shores for $800 Endurance +3-5%, Luck +2-5% Fuzzballs Foot Defeat Fuzzball boss Luck +1-4, Luck +1-8% Banjo Complete Silver’s Farm banjo quest Endurance +5-17%, Chance to strum music for luck bonus Lifting Belt Buy from trainer on road to Mount Cinder for $9,000 Endurance +1-9% Rock Pounder Buy from Fox Town for $500 Endurance +4-12%, Boss Damage +1-6%, +25% strength on hard surfaces

C-Tier Charms

Good for early game or specific situations:

Charm Name How to Get Stats Ice Picks Complete Mount Cinder journal Strength +0.1-2 Large Log Complete Fernhill Forest journal Luck +0.25-1.5 Fortuned Bell Buy from Cinder Shores for $1,450 Luck +1-7% LED Headlamp Buy from Cinder Cavern for $300 +1 Light Source Lantern Buy from Traveling Merchant for $600 +1 Light Source Dynamite Sash Complete Cinder Cavern journal Small chance to deal 2x strength damage Regen Coil Buy from Combat Guild for $400 Endurance +2-13%, Occasional healing Vision Goggles Buy from Fox Town for $9,000 Endurance +2-5%, Preview next dig bar location Solstice Bell Buy from Tiki’s shop in Alona Jungle for $19,000 Luck +0.5-3.75

D-Tier Charms

Better than nothing but not great:

Charm Name How to Get Key Stats Training Glove Given in tutorial (free) Endurance +3-6%, Luck +2-5% Lucky Bell Buy from Fox Town for $370 Luck +1-3% Construction Headphones Buy from Cinder Cavern for $1,000 No stats, muffles all sounds Pebble Pal Buy from Traveling Merchant Control boost, Pebble Pal cheers you on

Why We Ranked Charms This Way

We based these rankings on several factors. First, we looked at how much each charm actually helps you progress in the game. Charms that boost multiple important stats or have powerful abilities ranked higher. We also considered how easy each charm is to get – some require expensive purchases or difficult quests.

The cost-to-benefit ratio mattered too. A charm that costs $100,000 needs to be really good to justify that price. We also thought about which charms work well together and which ones are useful throughout the entire game, not just early on.

Keep in mind that your personal ranking might be different based on your playstyle. This tier list gives you a good starting point, but feel free to experiment and find what works best for your way of playing Dig.