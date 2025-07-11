Home » Gaming » Roblox Dig Charms Tier List: Best Charms Ranked

Roblox Dig Charms Tier List: Best Charms Ranked

When you’re digging for treasure in Roblox Dig, having the right charms can make all the difference. These pieces of equipment boost your stats and give you abilities that make finding rare items much easier. With so many charms available in the game, it can be hard to know which ones are worth your time and money.

This tier list ranks all the charms in Dig based on how useful they are, how easy they are to get, and how much they help you progress through the game.

Roblox Dig Charms Tier List

What Are Charms in Dig?

Charms are equipment items that give you permanent stat boosts and special abilities. Think of them like accessories that make your digging more effective. You can equip up to three charms at once, but you need to level up to unlock all the slots.

You start with one charm slot for free. The second slot opens when you reach level 10, and the third slot becomes available at level 25. You can get charms from shops, quest rewards, completing journal pages, or defeating bosses.

Charms Tier List

Here’s how we rank all the charms in Dig:

TierCharm Names
S-TierRadioactive Horns, Ghastly Lantern, Blood Crown, Ectoplasm Sleeve, Cauldron Hat, Farmer’s Hat, Magic Top Hat, Prismatic Domino Crown
A-TierBlazing Gauntlet, Magma Boots, Super Blue Coil, Imp Horns, Hikers Bag, Archer Hat, Jar of Peanut Butter, Jar of Jam, Umbrella Hat, Sydney’s Katana, Haste Coil, Fruit Hat, Super Regen Coil, Flower Crown, Tenacity Brace, War Shield
B-TierBlueshroom Cap, Energy Apparatus, Blue Coil, Controlled Glove, Shoulder Bag, Ninja Headband, Copper Cowboy Hat, Pearl Necklace, Fuzzballs Foot, Banjo, Lifting Belt, Rock Pounder
C-TierIce Picks, Large Log, Fortuned Bell, LED Headlamp, Lantern, Dynamite Sash, Regen Coil, Vision Goggles, Solstice Bell
D-TierTraining Glove, Lucky Bell, Construction Headphones, Pebble Pal

S-Tier Charms

These are the best charms in the game that you should prioritize getting:

Charm NameHow to GetKey Stats
Radioactive HornsDefeat Molten Monstrosity bossBoss Damage +12-20%, Endurance +3-10%
Ghastly LanternComplete Rooftop Woodlands journalCarry Load +6-18, +1 Light Source
Blood CrownBuy from Meteor for $100,000Control -15% to -5%, Take less damage when missing
Ectoplasm SleeveComplete ghost hunter questEndurance +5-17%, Control +5-16%
Cauldron HatBuy from Traveling Merchant for $45,000Strength +10-17%, Walk Speed -9% to -4%
Farmer’s HatComplete Silver’s Farm barn questControl +3-10%, Strength +3-10%, Endurance +3-10%
Magic Top HatBuy from Traveling Merchant for $15,000Jump Power +10-18%, Increases modification chance
Prismatic Domino CrownComplete all journalsEndurance +3-6, Strength +12-25%, Luck +15-31%

A-Tier Charms

These charms are excellent choices that work well in most situations:

Charm NameHow to GetKey Stats
Blazing GauntletComplete Mount Charcoal journalStrength +1-10%, Control +0.5-2.5, Survive in Mount Charcoal
Magma BootsComplete Phoenix Tribe questJump Power +10-17%, Endurance +5-18%, Survive in Mount Charcoal
Super Blue CoilBuy from Traveling Merchant for $15,000Jump Power +10-17%, Grants double jump
Imp HornsBuy from Mount Charcoal for $45,000Strength +5-12%, Lose endurance faster but hit harder
Hikers BagFind beside Lighthouse for $1,500Carry Load +6-16
Archer HatComplete Verdant Vale journalControl +10-20%, Haste +2-11%, Strength -5% to -1%
Jar of Peanut ButterBuy from Tom’s Bakery for $4,000Control +2-5%, Jump Power +6-9%
Jar of JamBuy from Silver’s Farm for $2,200Haste +1-3%, Walk Speed +2-9%
Umbrella HatComplete Cinder Shores journalControl +2-6%, Lower gravity
Sydney’s KatanaComplete Sydney’s quest behind lighthouseControl +5-8%
Haste CoilBuy from Traveling Merchant for $5,000Haste +1-6%
Fruit HatComplete Alona Jungle journalHaste +1-6%, Walk Speed +1-9, Heals endurance over time
Super Regen CoilBuy from Combat Guild for $25,000Endurance +7-10%, Heals you and nearby players
Flower CrownComplete Wise Oak questStrength +6-13%, Endurance +6-12%, Non-modified items become Petrified
Tenacity BraceBuy from Traveling Merchant for $17,500Endurance +1-12%, Return to 50% endurance when about to lose item
War ShieldBuy from Combat Guild for $10,000Endurance +1-14%, Parry 50% of attacks

B-Tier Charms

These charms are decent and have balanced uses:

These charms are decent and have balanced uses:

Charm NameHow to GetKey Stats
Blueshroom CapComplete Blueshroom quest in Cinder CavernEndurance +4-7%, Boss Damage +5-11%, 25% chance for Blurple modification
Energy ApparatusBuy from Traveling Merchant for $1,200Strength +1-11%
Blue CoilBuy from Fox Town for $250Jump Power +2-12%, Makes gravity coil sound when jumping
Controlled GloveBuy from Fox Town for $600Control +1-5%
Shoulder BagBuy from Fox Town for $350Carry Load +1-9
Ninja HeadbandBuy from Alona Jungle for $25,000Boss Damage +4-7%, Parrying grants Focus stacks for more boss damage
Copper Cowboy HatComplete Copper Mesa journalWalk Speed boost, First hit has maxed out control
Pearl NecklaceBuy from Cinder Shores for $800Endurance +3-5%, Luck +2-5%
Fuzzballs FootDefeat Fuzzball bossLuck +1-4, Luck +1-8%
BanjoComplete Silver’s Farm banjo questEndurance +5-17%, Chance to strum music for luck bonus
Lifting BeltBuy from trainer on road to Mount Cinder for $9,000Endurance +1-9%
Rock PounderBuy from Fox Town for $500Endurance +4-12%, Boss Damage +1-6%, +25% strength on hard surfaces

C-Tier Charms

Good for early game or specific situations:

Good for early game or specific situations:

Charm NameHow to GetStats
Ice PicksComplete Mount Cinder journalStrength +0.1-2
Large LogComplete Fernhill Forest journalLuck +0.25-1.5
Fortuned BellBuy from Cinder Shores for $1,450Luck +1-7%
LED HeadlampBuy from Cinder Cavern for $300+1 Light Source
LanternBuy from Traveling Merchant for $600+1 Light Source
Dynamite SashComplete Cinder Cavern journalSmall chance to deal 2x strength damage
Regen CoilBuy from Combat Guild for $400Endurance +2-13%, Occasional healing
Vision GogglesBuy from Fox Town for $9,000Endurance +2-5%, Preview next dig bar location
Solstice BellBuy from Tiki’s shop in Alona Jungle for $19,000Luck +0.5-3.75

D-Tier Charms

Better than nothing but not great:

Charm NameHow to GetKey Stats
Training GloveGiven in tutorial (free)Endurance +3-6%, Luck +2-5%
Lucky BellBuy from Fox Town for $370Luck +1-3%
Construction HeadphonesBuy from Cinder Cavern for $1,000No stats, muffles all sounds
Pebble PalBuy from Traveling MerchantControl boost, Pebble Pal cheers you on

Why We Ranked Charms This Way

We based these rankings on several factors. First, we looked at how much each charm actually helps you progress in the game. Charms that boost multiple important stats or have powerful abilities ranked higher. We also considered how easy each charm is to get – some require expensive purchases or difficult quests.

The cost-to-benefit ratio mattered too. A charm that costs $100,000 needs to be really good to justify that price. We also thought about which charms work well together and which ones are useful throughout the entire game, not just early on.

Keep in mind that your personal ranking might be different based on your playstyle. This tier list gives you a good starting point, but feel free to experiment and find what works best for your way of playing Dig.

