Roblox Dig Enchantments Tier List – All Enchantments Ranked

Update: We last updated this article with new Dig Enchantments on July 9th, 2025.

Enchantments play a big role in Dig, allowing you to boost the stats of your shovels. However, picking the right enchantment can be quite confusing, thanks to the various available options and effects they offer. This is why you can use our Dig Enchantments Tier List to focus only on the best ones for your shovel and save time.

Roblox Dig Enchantments Tier List

Note: The tier list is subjective and reflects the writer’s opinion.

The Complete Dig Enchantment Tier List

Before heading over to the tier list, it is worth noting that we have divided the list into SS, S, A, B, C, and D tiers. Naturally, all the enchantments in the SS and S tiers are the best and offer the best boosts, making them a great upgrade for your shovels. Their usefulness decreases with each downward tier.

TierEnchantment
SSWumbo
SProdigy, Sundering, Strong
ALucky, Bulky, Swift
BScrapper, Altered, Sparkled
CStorming, Chrono
DNoir, Abundant

Next, let us break down the tier list further and tell you what boost each of these enchantments offers in Dig. This will further help you understand them and make a better decision for yourself.

The SS-Tier Dig Enchantments

EnchantmentsBoost
WumboOffers a 35% chance to increase the size of the item

The S-Tier Dig Enchantments

EnchantmentsBoost
ProdigyYou gain 1.5x XP while digging
SudneringGives a 20% damage boost against bosses
StrongGives +10% Strength

The A-Tier Enhancements

EnchantmentsBoost
LuckyOffers +10% Luck
BulkyOffers +15% Control
SwiftOffers +15% Haste

The B-Tier Enchantments

EnchantmentsBoost
ScrapperGives a 40% chance of not consuming the magnet
AlteredGives a 15% chance to get a random modifier on an item
SparkledGives a 3% chance to get a Shiny item

Also read:

The C-Tier Enchantments

EnchantmentsBoost
StormingYou get +40% Luck during the Storm weather condition
ChronoIncreases the age on an item by 10%

The D-Tier Enchantments

EnchantmentsBoost
NoirIncreases your chance of getting items with the Dark modifier by 35%
AbundantIncreases your chance of getting Loot while digging

This brings us to the end of the Dig Enchants Tier List. We recommend bookmarking the page and checking it frequently, as we will update the lists if and when new enchantments are released.

