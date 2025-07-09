Roblox Dig Enchantments Tier List – All Enchantments Ranked

Update: We last updated this article with new Dig Enchantments on July 9th, 2025.
Enchantments play a big role in Dig, allowing you to boost the stats of your shovels. However, picking the right enchantment can be quite confusing, thanks to the various available options and effects they offer. This is why you can use our Dig Enchantments Tier List to focus only on the best ones for your shovel and save time.
Note: The tier list is subjective and reflects the writer’s opinion.
Table of Contents
The Complete Dig Enchantment Tier List
Before heading over to the tier list, it is worth noting that we have divided the list into SS, S, A, B, C, and D tiers. Naturally, all the enchantments in the SS and S tiers are the best and offer the best boosts, making them a great upgrade for your shovels. Their usefulness decreases with each downward tier.
|Tier
|Enchantment
|SS
|Wumbo
|S
|Prodigy, Sundering, Strong
|A
|Lucky, Bulky, Swift
|B
|Scrapper, Altered, Sparkled
|C
|Storming, Chrono
|D
|Noir, Abundant
Next, let us break down the tier list further and tell you what boost each of these enchantments offers in Dig. This will further help you understand them and make a better decision for yourself.
The SS-Tier Dig Enchantments
|Enchantments
|Boost
|Wumbo
|Offers a 35% chance to increase the size of the item
The S-Tier Dig Enchantments
|Enchantments
|Boost
|Prodigy
|You gain 1.5x XP while digging
|Sudnering
|Gives a 20% damage boost against bosses
|Strong
|Gives +10% Strength
The A-Tier Enhancements
|Enchantments
|Boost
|Lucky
|Offers +10% Luck
|Bulky
|Offers +15% Control
|Swift
|Offers +15% Haste
The B-Tier Enchantments
|Enchantments
|Boost
|Scrapper
|Gives a 40% chance of not consuming the magnet
|Altered
|Gives a 15% chance to get a random modifier on an item
|Sparkled
|Gives a 3% chance to get a Shiny item
The C-Tier Enchantments
|Enchantments
|Boost
|Storming
|You get +40% Luck during the Storm weather condition
|Chrono
|Increases the age on an item by 10%
The D-Tier Enchantments
|Enchantments
|Boost
|Noir
|Increases your chance of getting items with the Dark modifier by 35%
|Abundant
|Increases your chance of getting Loot while digging
This brings us to the end of the Dig Enchants Tier List. We recommend bookmarking the page and checking it frequently, as we will update the lists if and when new enchantments are released.