Roblox Dig Shovel Progression Guide

Shovels are your best friend in Dig. They let you find loot, complete quests, and defeat bosses. However, Dig has quite a few shovels to choose from, and it’s natural to get confused given the choices. The stats seem similar, and the buffs look all the same to newbies. Here’s our Dig Shovel progression guide. It will help you identify the best shovels to pick, depending on your level in the game.

Our Shovel Recommendations for Each Stage

Below, we have a table with the best shovels for each game level. Hence, we have divided it into Early, Mid, and Late Game scenes. Note that these recommendations are based on our gameplay experience, and your choices might differ based on your gameplay style. Later, we will break down each of these tiers and explain why we picked these shovels in Dig.

Early Game Mid Game Late Game Training Shovel Spore Spade Shovel Gold Digger Shovel Toy Shovel Candlelight Shovel Prismatic Shovel Ruby Shovel Slayers Shovel Glinted Shovel

Dig Shovel Progression – Best Early Game Shovels (Level 1 – 20)

Among the vast options, we have cherry-picked some shovels that are best suited for new players. They don’t cost a fortune but offer decent enough stats to carry you to the mid-game scene. However, you might need to grind a little to get them, as the price can soar to around $6,500.

Below are our recommended shovels for players between Level 1 and 20 based on our gameplay experience:

Training Shovel

Price: $85

$85 Where to get: Fox Town Store

Fox Town Store Control: 7

7 Strength: 3

3 Haste: 1

1 Luck: -20

-20 Damage: 5

The Training Shovel is a great starting shovel for new players. It only costs $85 and can be easily obtained after a few minutes of grinding. While its Luck stat might be negative, it offers great control, which comes in handy if you have yet to master the digging minigame.

Toy Shovel

Price: $350

$350 Where to get: Fox Town Store

Fox Town Store Control: 5.5

5.5 Strength: 4

4 Haste: 2.5

2.5 Luck: 5

5 Damage: 7

The Toy Shovel is suitable for players who might not have enough money yet but have a grasp of the digging minigame. This is because the shovel’s control might be a little low, given it’s available to newbies. However, its other stats are decent enough till you get something better.

Ruby Shovel

Price: $6,500

$6,500 Where to get: Cindy’s Store

Cindy’s Store Control: 6.5

6.5 Strength: 7

7 Haste: 3.5

3.5 Luck: 13

13 Damage: 20

The Ruby Shovel might be $6,500, but its stats are very good, especially for early-game players. You can use it to dig on rocks, making it quite useful. Its Control and Luck stats are also decently high, making it worth the price.

Dig Shovel Progression – Best Mid-Game Shovels (Level 20 – 40)

Once you reach level 20, it is time to get your hands on a better shovel in Dig. There are a variety of options at your disposal. However, not every shovel is worth its price. Below is a list of all the shovels that we think will help you reach the late-game scene quickly and efficiently.

Spore Spade Shovel

Price: $30,000

$30,000 Where to get: Rooftop Woodlands

Rooftop Woodlands Control: 8

8 Strength: 6

6 Haste: 5

5 Luck: 18

18 Damage: 15

The Spore Spade Shovel is a great tool that offers balanced stats, making it worth the $30,000 tag. Apart from that, the shovel also spawns a Spore Totem while you dig. This totem provides +6 Luck for 100 seconds, giving you a better chance to find something good.

Candlelight Shovel

Price: $0 (Must defeat the Candlelight Phantom boss to obtain)

$0 (Must defeat the Candlelight Phantom boss to obtain) Where to get: Rooftop Woodlands

Rooftop Woodlands Control: 5

5 Strength: 10

10 Haste: 5

5 Luck: 15

15 Damage: 45

One can get the Candlelight Shovel for free without having to spend any money. However, you must first defeat the Candlelight Phantom boss that spawns at the Graveyard location in Dig. Once you defeat it, you will have the shovel and will be all set to dig your way to the next level.

Slayers Shovel

Price: $40,000

$40,000 Where to get: Combat Guild

Combat Guild Control: 6

6 Strength: 6

6 Haste: 7

7 Luck: 15

15 Damage: 80

As its name suggests, the Slayers Shovel is an excellent choice of shovel in Dig for players who wish to take out enemies while also digging efficiently. It offers good Damage and Luck stats while its other stats are balanced as well. So, if you have $40,000 and wish to take out bosses, then we recommend using this shovel.

Dig Shovel Progression – Best Late-Game Shovels (Level 40 – 50 and Above)

Now we have reached the final stage of the game. You should have saved enough money till now to purchase some of the best shovels that Dig has to offer. Note that the shovels that we have recommended below offer good stats and abilities, making them the perfect pick for the late-game scene.

Gold Digger Shovel

Price: $130,000

$130,000 Where to get: Traveling Merchant

Traveling Merchant Control: 7

7 Strength: 8.5

8.5 Haste: 5

5 Luck: 20

20 Damage: 30

Gold Digger is an excellent late-game shovel in Dig. While some players might disagree, we argue that the shovel allows you to generate money while offering good stats. This combination allows you to save up enough to get the very best shovels that the game has to offer. Using the Gold Digger Shovel gives you a 25% chance to apply the Golden Mutation to the item that you dug up.

Prismatic Shovel

Price: $250,000

$250,000 Where to get: Traveling Merchant

Traveling Merchant Control: 9

9 Strength: 8

8 Haste: 5

5 Luck: 20

20 Damage: 60

The Prismatic Shovel is yet another good option in Dig. Its stats are great, it offers a good ability, and has an overall good performance to make it a shovel worth buying. Using this shovel gives you a 30% chance of applying the Iridescent Modification on items, increasing the item’s value by 3.5 times.

Glinted Shovel

Price: $345,000

$345,000 Where to get: Copper Mesa

Copper Mesa Control: 9

9 Strength: 7.5

7.5 Haste: 7

7 Luck: 25

25 Damage: 86

The Glinted Shovel is a good pick as a late-game shovel in Dig. Its stats are balanced, and it provides excellent Luck and Damage, allowing you to both defeat enemies and dig valuable items. It also has a 20% chance of applying the Golden Modification on items and heals your Endurance while digging. These abilities make it a perfect pick for anyone.

This brings us to the end of the guide. Make sure to bookmark the page since we will keep updating the list when the developer releases new shovels in Dig.