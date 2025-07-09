Roblox Dig Shovels Tier List (July 2025)

Update: We last updated this article with new Dig Shovels on July 9th, 2025.

Shovels are your best friend in Roblox Dig, allowing you to acquire relics and fight bosses. However, not all shovels are made equal and worth their price. It would be better for players to channel their time and energy into focusing only on the shovels that are useful and provide good stats. This is where our Dig Shovels Tier List will come in handy, as we have ranked all the shovels that the game has to offer. You can use this guide to keep track of the best shovels in the game and avoid the bad ones.

The Complete Dig Shovels Tier List

There are various ways for players to obtain shovels in Dig. While some of them can be directly purchased from a merchant, others require you to beat specific bosses. However, the difficulty of obtaining a shovel is not directly correlated to its usefulness in the game. Hence, we have divided our tier list into SS, S, A, B, C, and D tiers. Naturally, everything in the SS and S tiers is the best and should be your main focus.

Tier Shovels SS Starfire Shovel, Prismatic Shovel S Shortcake Shovel, Glinted Shovel, Gold Digger Shovel, Arachnid Shovel A Venomous Shovel, Spore Spade Shovel, Slayers Shovel, Candlelight Shovel, Frigid Shovel, Ruby Shovel, Pizza Roller Shovel B Solstice Shovel, Obsidian Shovel, Monstrous Shovel, Draconic Shovel, Abyssal Shovel, Magnet Shovel C Bell Shovel, Training Shovel, Archaic Shovel, Jam Shovel, Toy Shovel D Rock Shovel, Bejeweled Shovel, Lucky Shovel, Wooden Shovel, Copper Shovel

Now that you know which shovels are the best, it is time to further break down the list and provide some pros and cons of each shovel in Dig.

The SS-Tier Dig Shovels

Shovel Upsides Downsides Starfire Shovel – Offers incredible overall stats

– Has a chance to make items Celestial Extremely expensive Prismatic Shovel – Offers great overall stats

– Has a chance to make items Iridescent – It is quite challenging to find

– Haste would make it better

The S-Tier Dig Shovels

Shovel Upsides Downsides Shortcake Shovel – Offers good overall stats

– Has a chance to make items Tasty It has a low Haste stat Glinted Shovel – Offers excellent overall stats

– Has a chance to make items Golden

– Heals the endurance while digging Has very bad Strength stat Gold Digger Shovel – Offers good overall stats

– Has a chance to make items Golden – The shovel is quite hard to obtain

– Its Haste stat is quite low Arachnid Shovel – Offers a high Luck stat

– Great for dealing damage to bosses

– Increases the control per dig Has a very bad Strength stat

The A-Tier Dig Shovels

Shovel Upsides Downsides Venomous Shovel – Offers a high Strength stat

– Has a chance to turn items Venomous – Has a quite bad Control bar

– Can only be used in dirt Spore Spade Shovel – Offers good Luck stat

– Can spawn a Spore Totem to give you bonus luck The strength stat of this shovel is quite low Slayers Shovel Offers a huge Boss Damage stat – Quite lacking in strength

– Offers no special abilities Candlelight Shovel – You can obtain this shovel for free

– Has great Strength and Luck stats – The Control bar is quite low

– The shovel has no special abilities Frigid Shovel – Offers good Strength and Luck stats

– Has a chance to make items Frigid The Control bar is quite low Ruby Shovel – One of the best shovels for the early game scene

– Allows you to dig on rock Offers no special abilities Pizza Roller Shovel Has a chance to apply the Pizza modifier to the items – Requires a lot of grinding to unlock

– Has very bad Haste stat

The B-Tier Dig Shovels

Shovel Upsides Downsides Solstice Shovel – Offers great Strength stat

– Increases the chances of making an item Shiny or Venomous – Takes quite a bit of grinding to unlock

– Offers bad Control and Luck stats Obsidian Shovel – Offers decent Boss Damage stat

– The Haste stat is good too Its Strength and Control stats are bad Monstrous Shovel – It is a free shovel

– Offers decent overall stats

– Has a chance to apply the Dark modifier You need to grind a lot to unlock this shovel Draconic Shovel Has a good Control bar – The shovel is lacking in strength

– It offers no special ability Abyssal Shovel – Offers great Boss Damage stat

– Offers a high Luck stat

– Increases the Control per dig It has very bad Haste stat Magnet Shovel Increases your chance of finding loot items The shovel can only dig junk

The C-Tier Shovels

Shovel Upsides Downsides Bell Shovel Offers a decently high Luck stat Its overall stats are nothing impressive Training Shovel A decently good shovel for beginners Its Luck stat is extremely bad Archaic Shovel The shovel has overall balanced stats Requires you to reach level 20 Jam Shovel Has a chance to give you and others near you extra Haste Its Strength and Control stats are quite bad Toy Shovel – A decent shovel to obtain rare items

– Has a great price-to-stats ratio It offers no special abilities

The D-Tier Shovels

Shovel Upsides Downsides Rock Shovel Can dig in rocky areas Has very poor Haste stat Bejeweled Shovel Offers decent control for early game scene Offers decent control for the early game scene Lucky Shovel Offer a good Luck stat Its other stats are very bad Wooden Shovel Can be a decent pick for newbies Offers nothing impressive Copper Shovel Offers decent stats for the early game scene Its Luck stat is very poor

This brings us to the end of the Dig Shovels Tier List. We recommend bookmarking this page and checking back later, since new updates will most likely bring more shovels to the game.