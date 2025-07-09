Home » Gaming » Roblox Dig Shovels Tier List (July 2025)

Roblox Dig Shovels Tier List (July 2025)

by Staff Writer
written by Staff Writer 0 comment

Update: We last updated this article with new Dig Shovels on July 9th, 2025.

Shovels are your best friend in Roblox Dig, allowing you to acquire relics and fight bosses. However, not all shovels are made equal and worth their price. It would be better for players to channel their time and energy into focusing only on the shovels that are useful and provide good stats. This is where our Dig Shovels Tier List will come in handy, as we have ranked all the shovels that the game has to offer. You can use this guide to keep track of the best shovels in the game and avoid the bad ones.

Dig Shovels Tier list

The Complete Dig Shovels Tier List

There are various ways for players to obtain shovels in Dig. While some of them can be directly purchased from a merchant, others require you to beat specific bosses. However, the difficulty of obtaining a shovel is not directly correlated to its usefulness in the game. Hence, we have divided our tier list into SS, S, A, B, C, and D tiers. Naturally, everything in the SS and S tiers is the best and should be your main focus.

TierShovels
SSStarfire Shovel, Prismatic Shovel
SShortcake Shovel, Glinted Shovel, Gold Digger Shovel, Arachnid Shovel
AVenomous Shovel, Spore Spade Shovel, Slayers Shovel, Candlelight Shovel, Frigid Shovel, Ruby Shovel, Pizza Roller Shovel
BSolstice Shovel, Obsidian Shovel, Monstrous Shovel, Draconic Shovel, Abyssal Shovel, Magnet Shovel
CBell Shovel, Training Shovel, Archaic Shovel, Jam Shovel, Toy Shovel
DRock Shovel, Bejeweled Shovel, Lucky Shovel, Wooden Shovel, Copper Shovel

Now that you know which shovels are the best, it is time to further break down the list and provide some pros and cons of each shovel in Dig.

The SS-Tier Dig Shovels

ShovelUpsidesDownsides
Starfire Shovel– Offers incredible overall stats
– Has a chance to make items Celestial		Extremely expensive
Prismatic Shovel– Offers great overall stats
– Has a chance to make items Iridescent		– It is quite challenging to find
– Haste would make it better

The S-Tier Dig Shovels

ShovelUpsidesDownsides
Shortcake Shovel– Offers good overall stats
– Has a chance to make items Tasty		It has a low Haste stat
Glinted Shovel– Offers excellent overall stats
– Has a chance to make items Golden
– Heals the endurance while digging		Has very bad Strength stat
Gold Digger Shovel– Offers good overall stats
– Has a chance to make items Golden		– The shovel is quite hard to obtain
– Its Haste stat is quite low
Arachnid Shovel– Offers a high Luck stat
– Great for dealing damage to bosses
– Increases the control per dig		Has a very bad Strength stat

The A-Tier Dig Shovels

ShovelUpsidesDownsides
Venomous Shovel– Offers a high Strength stat
– Has a chance to turn items Venomous		– Has a quite bad Control bar
– Can only be used in dirt
Spore Spade Shovel– Offers good Luck stat
– Can spawn a Spore Totem to give you bonus luck		The strength stat of this shovel is quite low
Slayers ShovelOffers a huge Boss Damage stat– Quite lacking in strength
– Offers no special abilities
Candlelight Shovel– You can obtain this shovel for free
– Has great Strength and Luck stats		– The Control bar is quite low
– The shovel has no special abilities
Frigid Shovel– Offers good Strength and Luck stats
– Has a chance to make items Frigid		The Control bar is quite low
Ruby Shovel– One of the best shovels for the early game scene
– Allows you to dig on rock		Offers no special abilities
Pizza Roller ShovelHas a chance to apply the Pizza modifier to the items– Requires a lot of grinding to unlock
– Has very bad Haste stat

Also read:

The B-Tier Dig Shovels

ShovelUpsidesDownsides
Solstice Shovel– Offers great Strength stat
– Increases the chances of making an item Shiny or Venomous		– Takes quite a bit of grinding to unlock
– Offers bad Control and Luck stats
Obsidian Shovel– Offers decent Boss Damage stat
– The Haste stat is good too		Its Strength and Control stats are bad
Monstrous Shovel– It is a free shovel
– Offers decent overall stats
– Has a chance to apply the Dark modifier		You need to grind a lot to unlock this shovel
Draconic ShovelHas a good Control bar– The shovel is lacking in strength
– It offers no special ability
Abyssal Shovel– Offers great Boss Damage stat
– Offers a high Luck stat
– Increases the Control per dig		It has very bad Haste stat
Magnet ShovelIncreases your chance of finding loot itemsThe shovel can only dig junk

The C-Tier Shovels

ShovelUpsidesDownsides
Bell ShovelOffers a decently high Luck statIts overall stats are nothing impressive
Training ShovelA decently good shovel for beginnersIts Luck stat is extremely bad
Archaic ShovelThe shovel has overall balanced statsRequires you to reach level 20
Jam ShovelHas a chance to give you and others near you extra HasteIts Strength and Control stats are quite bad
Toy Shovel– A decent shovel to obtain rare items
– Has a great price-to-stats ratio		It offers no special abilities

The D-Tier Shovels

ShovelUpsidesDownsides
Rock ShovelCan dig in rocky areasHas very poor Haste stat
Bejeweled ShovelOffers decent control for early game sceneOffers decent control for the early game scene
Lucky ShovelOffer a good Luck statIts other stats are very bad
Wooden ShovelCan be a decent pick for newbiesOffers nothing impressive
Copper ShovelOffers decent stats for the early game sceneIts Luck stat is very poor

This brings us to the end of the Dig Shovels Tier List. We recommend bookmarking this page and checking back later, since new updates will most likely bring more shovels to the game.

TW staff writer

All articles published here were written by TechWiser's staff writers.

You may also like

Roblox Dig Enchantments Tier List – All Enchantments Ranked

All NPC Locations in Dig – Roblox

Today’s NYT Connections Sports Edition #290 Hints, Answers – July...

Today’s NYT Connections #760 Hints, Answers – July 10, 2025

Today’s NYT Strands #494 Hints and Answers for July 10,...

Today’s NYT Wordle #1482 Hints, Answers – July 10, 2025

Roblox Dig Blood Moon Event Guide

Roblox Dig: All Blood Moon Chest Items

Marvel Rivals Milano Repair Logs Event Guide: Free Storm Symbiote...

Lumidouce Elegy in Genshin Impact: Stats, Materials, and Best Characters...