Home » Gaming » Roblox Dig Trading Value List (July 2025)

Roblox Dig Trading Value List (July 2025)

by Staff Writer
written by Staff Writer 0 comment

Update: We last updated this article with the Dig Trading Values on July 15, 2025.

Trading is a great way to obtain good items in Dig. However, you must either give something of equal value to the other Dig player or get lucky to find someone kind-hearted who’s ready to give you something for free. However, before you start the trading process, it is best to know the value of all items in Dig. This is where our Dig Trading Value List article will come in handy.

Roblox Dig Trading Value

The Complete Dig Trading Value List

Below, we have the complete list of all tradable items in Dig, along with their sale prices. Note that the values are mentioned in terms of the in-game currency to avoid any confusion. There will be new additions to the list as the developer expands the available options.

All Secret Rarity Items

ItemTrade Value
Eye Of The Blood Moon$10 Million
Crate Mimic$40 Million
Mustard$40 Million
Rift In A Jar$50 Million
The Thinker$50 Million
Long Horse$60 Million
Awfully Tall Pillar Of Concrete$100 Million
Unformed Object$100 Million
Sentient Boombox$120 Million
Butter Box$200 Million

All Prismatic Rarity Items

ItemTrade Value
Sunflower Mascot$2 Million
Grand Piano$2 Million
Pirate Ship$2 Million
Mole King$3 Million
Haunted Tree$4 Million
Mutant Plant$10 Million

Also read:

How to Trade Items in Dig (Steps and Criteria)

Now that you know the trade value of various items, it is time to check how to start trading in Dig. There are two main requirements that you must keep in mind before you jump into it:

  • You must be at least level 10 to start trading in the game.
  • You can only trade 12 items at a time.

Now, let us tell you how to successfully trade an item with another player.

  1. Launch Dig on Roblox.
  2. Go near the player you wish to trade with and press F. This will send a Trade Request.
  3. After the other player accepts the request, the trade window will open.
  4. Click on the item that you wish to trade and wait for the other player to accept and complete the trade.
Dig Trading

Note that the trade process can be stopped anytime you want. To do so, simply click on the Cancel option in the trading window and exit to the main game. We also recommend trading with players whom you know and trust. This will drastically reduce the chances of you getting scammed.

TW staff writer

All articles published here were written by TechWiser's staff writers.

You may also like

How to Get Candy Mutation in Steal a Brainrot –...

How to Get All Secret Skins in Forsaken- Roblox

Genshin Impact New 6.0 and 6.1 Characters Leaked

Wuthering Waves 2.5 Livestream: Release Date and Countdown Timer

Is 99 Nights in the Forest Based on a True...

All Items in Steal a Brainrot – Roblox

Today’s NYT Connections Sports Edition #296 Hints, Answers – July...

Today’s NYT Connections #766 Hints, Answers – July 16, 2025

Today’s NYT Strands #500 Hints and Answers for July 16,...

Today’s NYT Wordle #1488 Hints, Answers – July 16, 2025