Roblox Dig Trading Value List (July 2025)

Trading is a great way to obtain good items in Dig. However, you must either give something of equal value to the other Dig player or get lucky to find someone kind-hearted who’s ready to give you something for free. However, before you start the trading process, it is best to know the value of all items in Dig. This is where our Dig Trading Value List article will come in handy.

The Complete Dig Trading Value List

Below, we have the complete list of all tradable items in Dig, along with their sale prices. Note that the values are mentioned in terms of the in-game currency to avoid any confusion. There will be new additions to the list as the developer expands the available options.

All Secret Rarity Items

Item Trade Value Eye Of The Blood Moon $10 Million Crate Mimic $40 Million Mustard $40 Million Rift In A Jar $50 Million The Thinker $50 Million Long Horse $60 Million Awfully Tall Pillar Of Concrete $100 Million Unformed Object $100 Million Sentient Boombox $120 Million Butter Box $200 Million

All Prismatic Rarity Items

Item Trade Value Sunflower Mascot $2 Million Grand Piano $2 Million Pirate Ship $2 Million Mole King $3 Million Haunted Tree $4 Million Mutant Plant $10 Million

How to Trade Items in Dig (Steps and Criteria)

Now that you know the trade value of various items, it is time to check how to start trading in Dig. There are two main requirements that you must keep in mind before you jump into it:

You must be at least level 10 to start trading in the game.

to start trading in the game. You can only trade 12 items at a time.

Now, let us tell you how to successfully trade an item with another player.

Launch Dig on Roblox. Go near the player you wish to trade with and press F. This will send a Trade Request. After the other player accepts the request, the trade window will open. Click on the item that you wish to trade and wait for the other player to accept and complete the trade.

Note that the trade process can be stopped anytime you want. To do so, simply click on the Cancel option in the trading window and exit to the main game. We also recommend trading with players whom you know and trust. This will drastically reduce the chances of you getting scammed.