Roblox Dinosaur Simulator Codes (September 2025)

Update: We last updated this article with new Roblox Dinosaur Simulator Codes on September 1st, 2025.

Dinosaur Simulator lets you live out your prehistoric dreams by playing as different dinosaur species in a massive open world. The game combines survival elements with dinosaur collecting, where you excavate rock deposits, harvest amber, and use extractors to create dinosaur DNA. Dinosaur Simulator codes give you free DNA, eggs, and special dinosaur skins that would normally take hours of grinding to unlock.

Working Dinosaur Simulator Codes

Our team has checked these codes, and they’re currently working in Dinosaur Simulator. Make sure to use them quickly since they can expire:

  • SUPERDNA – Get 25 S-DNA
  • CAMBRIANEXPLOSION – Get Anomalocaris dinosaur
  • JELLYDONUT200M – Get Jelly Joy Concavenator skin
  • Pokemantrainer – Get Wyvern dinosaur
  • drinnk – Get Pizza Delivery Mapusaurus skin
  • Burnt Burrito – Get Yutashu dinosaur
  • AMERICA – Get Freedom Eagle Balaur skin
  • 092316 – Get Electric Pteranodon skin
  • 115454 – Get Chickenosaurus dinosaur
  • 060515 – Get Twitter Ornithomimus skin

Expired Dinosaur Simulator Codes

These codes have stopped working, but we’re keeping them here for reference:

  • DS430KLIKES – Previously gave 10,000 DNA
  • YT1KSUBS – Previously gave 10,000 DNA
  • BETTERLATETHANSCRAMBLED – Previously gave 250 Golden Eggs
  • DS420kLIKES – Previously gave DNA

Looking for more Roblox game codes? Check out our guide for Blue Lock Rivals, and visit our Roblox Codes Hub for more gaming codes.

How to Redeem Dinosaur Simulator Codes in Roblox

Using codes in Dinosaur Simulator is simple and can be done right from the main menu:

  1. Launch Dinosaur Simulator from your Roblox games library.
  2. Look for the “Promo Codes” button on the main menu screen.
  3. Click on it to open the code redemption window.
  4. Type or paste your chosen code into the text box.
  5. Click the “Submit” button to claim your free rewards.

These codes give you access to unique dinosaur skins and species that make your gameplay more interesting and give you new ways to play.

How to Find More Dinosaur Simulator Codes

We update this guide every time new Dinosaur Simulator codes come out, so it’s the best place to check for free rewards. Our team watches the game’s official pages and tests codes when possible.

If you want to look for codes yourself, you can join the Unhatched Games Discord server, where developers post announcements about new codes. You can also follow the @UnhatchedGames X account for updates about the game and possible code releases.

