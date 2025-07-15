Roblox Dinosaur Simulator Codes (July 2025)

Update: We last updated this article with new Roblox Dinosaur Simulator Codes on July 15th, 2025.

Step into a world where massive reptiles ruled the earth and survival meant everything. Every dinosaur species has unique stats and abilities, making your choice important. Codes unlock rare DNA, golden eggs, and exclusive dinosaur species that give you access to powerful creatures. Whether you want to soar through the skies as a Pteranodon or dominate the land as a massive predator, these free rewards will help you build the ultimate prehistoric collection and experience the thrill of being an apex predator from millions of years ago.

Working Dinosaur Simulator Codes

Our team has verified these codes and confirmed they’re currently active and working:

YT1KSUBS – 10,000 DNA

– 10,000 DNA BETTERLATETHANSCRAMBLED – 250 Golden Eggs

– 250 Golden Eggs SUPERDNA – 25 S-DNA

– 25 S-DNA COORDINATE – Dream Haze Fresnosaurus

– Dream Haze Fresnosaurus JELLYDONUT200M – Jelly Joy Concavenator

– Jelly Joy Concavenator CAMBRIANEXPLOSION – Anomalocaris Onchopristis

– Anomalocaris Onchopristis RockMuncher – Terranotus Plateosaurus

– Terranotus Plateosaurus 060515 – Ornithomimus

– Ornithomimus 115454 – Chickenosaurus

– Chickenosaurus 092316 – Electric Pteranodon

– Electric Pteranodon Burnt Burrito – Yutashu

– Yutashu 060398 – Dodo

– Dodo AMERICA – American Eagle Balaur

– American Eagle Balaur drinnk – Pizza Delivery Mapusaurus

– Pizza Delivery Mapusaurus Pokemantrainer – Wyvern

Expired Dinosaur Simulator Codes

These codes are no longer working and have been moved to our expired list:

DS420kLIKES – 10,000 DNA (Expired)

– 10,000 DNA (Expired) DS410kLIKES – 10,000 DNA (Expired)

– 10,000 DNA (Expired) DS400kLIKES – 10,000 DNA (Expired)

How to Redeem Dinosaur Simulator Codes in Roblox

Redeeming codes for Dinosaur Simulator is straightforward and can be done right from the main menu. Here’s the step-by-step process:

Launch Dinosaur Simulator. Click the “Promo Codes” button on the main menu screen. Enter your code in the text box. Press the “Submit” button to claim your rewards instantly.

Make sure you enter the codes exactly as shown, including any capital letters and special characters. Some codes are case-sensitive.

How to Find More Dinosaur Simulator Codes

This page is your most reliable source for Dinosaur Simulator codes since we update our list regularly and test every code before publishing. Here are the best places to monitor for new codes:

Unfortunately, Dinosaur Simulator isn’t updated frequently. But keep an eye on this guide as we will update as soon as we spot a new code!