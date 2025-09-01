Roblox Dispatch: Police Simulator Codes (September 2025)

Update: We last updated this article with new Roblox Dispatch: Police Simulator Codes on September 1st, 2025.

Dispatch: Police Simulator lets you step into the shoes of a police officer patrolling a busy city filled with criminal activity. The game puts you behind the wheel of a police car as you respond to 911 calls and race to crime scenes before other officers arrive. You earn cash by successfully arresting suspects and completing your police duties, which you can use to buy better equipment and uniforms.

Working Dispatch: Police Simulator Codes

Our team has checked these codes, and they’re currently working in Dispatch: Police Simulator. Make sure to use them quickly since they can expire:

PEDESTRIANS – Get 111 Cash

– Get 111 Cash ASCENDING – Get 222 Cash

Expired Dispatch: Police Simulator Codes

These codes have stopped working, but we’re keeping them here for reference:

NEWUPDATESOON – Previously gave 125 Cash

– Previously gave 125 Cash BACKTOSCHOOL – Previously gave 500 Cash

– Previously gave 500 Cash IamProtectingPeople – Previously gave cash

– Previously gave cash ALWAYSASCENDING – Previously gave cash

How to Redeem Dispatch: Police Simulator Codes in Roblox

Using codes in Dispatch: Police Simulator requires completing a quick tutorial first, then accessing the shop menu:

Launch Dispatch: Police Simulator from your Roblox games library. Complete the quick tutorial that teaches you the basic controls. Look at the top of your screen and click the “Shop” button. Click the “Codes” button on the left side of the popup window that appears. Type or paste your chosen code into the text box. Hit the “Redeem” button to claim your free cash.

How to Find More Dispatch: Police Simulator Codes

We update this guide every time new Dispatch: Police Simulator codes come out, so it’s the best place to check for free rewards. Our team watches the game’s official pages and tests codes when possible.

If you want to look for codes yourself, you can join the Always Ascending Roblox group and the Dispatch: Police Simulator Discord server where the developers post announcements about new codes and game updates. These are the best places to find fresh codes when they’re released.