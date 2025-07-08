Roblox Dodgeball X Codes (July 2025)

Update: We last updated this article with new Roblox Dodgeball X Codes on July 8th, 2025.

Duck, dodge, and dominate the court! Dodgeball X transforms the classic playground game we all remember into an intense, skill-based competition where timing and strategy determine victory. As you play and improve, you’ll earn cash that can be spent on new characters with different abilities, cosmetic upgrades that help you stand out and emotes to celebrate your victories in style. However, building up enough currency to unlock the best content can take time, especially when you’re starting. To help you access upgrades that give you advantages, you can redeem Dodgeball X codes for free cash that lets you purchase the tools needed to dominate every match.

Working Dodgeball X Codes

Our team has verified that these codes are currently active and working. Remember, you must join the Tycoon Evolution Roblox Community before the codes will work:

200KVISITS! – Redeem for 2,500 Cash

– Redeem for 2,500 Cash LAZYSKELETON – Redeem for 2,500 Cash

Expired Codes

Many codes have expired for Dodgeball X:

How to Redeem Dodgeball X Codes

Prerequisites: You must join the Tycoon Evolution Roblox Community before any codes will work. This is a requirement set by the developers.

Join the Tycoon Evolution Roblox Community (required)

Launch Dodgeball X on Roblox.

Head to the Code NPC in the main lobby

in the main lobby Press the E key to interact with the NPC

key to interact with the NPC Copy one of the working codes from our list above

Paste it into the “Enter Code” text field

Click Claim! to obtain your cash rewards

Without joining the required Roblox group, codes will not work regardless of correct input.

How to Find More Codes

We regularly monitor all official sources and update this guide with the latest Dodgeball X codes. Here are the best places to find new codes:

Bookmark this page

Dodgeball X Discord server

Since we monitor all these sources and update before anywhere else on the internet, bookmarking this page ensures you won’t miss valuable cash rewards.