Roblox Don’t Steal the Baby Brainrots Codes (January 2026)

Update: We last updated this article with new Roblox Don’t Steal the Baby Brainrots Codes on January 2, 2026.

Don’t Steal the Baby Brainrots makes a weird idea into a fun game. You sneak around grabbing baby brainrots when they’re napping, but if they wake up, you better run! The babies chase you around like crazy while you try to collect as many as possible. The fun part is your stolen babies keep making money even when you’re not playing. Plus you can trade characters with friends and unlock new stuff. Let’s check if there are Don’t Steal the Baby Brainrots codes to help you steal more babies.

Working Don’t Steal the Baby Brainrots Codes

This game doesn’t have any codes yet. The makers haven’t put in a code system, so there’s nothing to redeem right now.

Expired Codes

There are no old codes since this game has never had codes before.

How to Redeem Don’t Steal the Baby Brainrots Codes

You can’t put in codes yet because there’s no code button in the game. If they add one someday, it’ll probably work like this:

Open Don’t Steal the Baby Brainrots on Roblox Look for a codes button (maybe on the side) Click to open a text box Type the code Get your free stuff

When codes come out, they might give you extra cash, speed boosts to run faster from angry babies, or special characters to help you steal better.

How to Find More Codes

Come back here often – we check for codes every day. With the Lucky Blocks update happening, codes might show up soon.

Check the game page on Roblox to see if they mention codes in updates.

Until codes arrive, just keep stealing those sleeping babies and running for your life. Remember to like the game and join their group for that free bonus!