Roblox Don’t Take the Brainrots Codes (January 2026)

Update: We checked for new Roblox Don’t Take the Brainrots codes on January 15th, 2026.

Stealing sleeping brainrots is risky business! Don’t Take the Brainrots makes you sneak around grabbing brainrots while they’re napping, but if they wake up, you better run fast. The more you collect, the more money they make – even when you’re not online. You can upgrade your plot for more slots, trade characters with friends, and climb to higher floors for better rewards. Let’s see if there are active codes available for Don’t Take the Brainrots to boost your brainrot collection.

Working Don’t Take the Brainrots Codes

Unfortunately, there are no codes available yet. The developers haven’t added a code system to the game.

Expired Codes

No codes have expired because the game has never released codes before.

How to Redeem Don’t Take the Brainrots Codes

You can’t use codes in this game since there’s no code feature. If they add it someday, it would probably work like this:

Open Don’t Take the Brainrots in Roblox. Look for a codes button. Click to open the code box. Type your code. Hit enter for rewards.

If codes come out, they might give you free cash, speed boosts to escape angry brainrots, plot upgrades, or special characters to help you steal better.

How to Find More Codes

Bookmark this page, we check for codes every day. With new updates coming, codes might finally appear. You can also check these sources for more Don’t Take the Brainrots Codes:

Join the lol games Roblox group for free cash and to get update news.

for free cash and to get update news. Follow their Twitter/X.

Remember to like the game and join their group for that free cash bonus. Keep sneaking past those sleeping brainrots!