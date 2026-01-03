Roblox Doodle World Codes (January 2026)

Update: We last updated this article with the latest Doodle World codes on January 3, 2026.

Doodle World is an RPG Roblox experience, featuring a turn-based combat system. You collect Doodles, strange and magical creatures, scattered across the mysterious island. Your objective is to win the competition by collecting 10 Keys before other trainers. Using codes will help you obtain free in-game items, such as Cash, Doodles, Gems, and more, which help in your competitive journey. You can find all active Doodle World codes in this article, along with a guide to redeeming them.

All Active Doodle World Codes

Below is the list of all the active Doodle World codes:

Welcome – Get $3,000 Cash

– Get $3,000 Cash FreeRoseBug – Get a free Rose Bug Doodle

– Get a free Rose Bug Doodle StimulusCheck – Get $1,000 Cash

– Get $1,000 Cash FreeGems – 25 Gems

– 25 Gems BasicTitle – Get a Basic title

– Get a Basic title GrayColor – Get the Gray color

– Get the Gray color FreeCapsules – Get 5 Basic Capsules

– Get 5 Basic Capsules WowComeOn – Get $15,000 Cash

– Get $15,000 Cash AnothaOne – Get 1 Roulette Ticket

– Get 1 Roulette Ticket SocialParkRelease – Get 4 Victory Points

– Get 4 Victory Points BuggyBug – Get a 5-Star Orange Tinted Rosebug Doiodle

– Get a 5-Star Orange Tinted Rosebug Doiodle SweetAwesome – Get a 5-Star Dark Green Tinted Bunsweet Doodle

– Get a 5-Star Dark Green Tinted Bunsweet Doodle Pizza – Get a 5-Star Muncheez Doodle

– Get a 5-Star Muncheez Doodle Pride – Get Pride color

– Get Pride color Cats?Cats! – Get 5 Stars Scribbled Louis

– Get 5 Stars Scribbled Louis 175KLikes – Get Squed Swag Skin

– Get Squed Swag Skin SchoolsOut – Get 5 Star Pride Tint Misprint Hidden Trait Fluppy

– Get 5 Star Pride Tint Misprint Hidden Trait Fluppy Stinky – Get Stench Particle Effect

– Get Stench Particle Effect BungoPizza – Get a Bungo Pizza Sticker

– Get a Bungo Pizza Sticker 200KLikes – Get 2 hours of chain boost

– Get 2 hours of chain boost 200KLikes1 – Get 2 hours of misprint

– Get 2 hours of misprint AdminAbuseSoonEyes – Get 1 hour chain boost

– Get 1 hour chain boost AyeAyeSir – Get 500 Gems

– Get 500 Gems NewYears2026 – Get a 6-Star 2 TintMisprint Rockeroo

All Expired Codes

Below is the list of all codes that have expired as of January 2026:

LateUpdateNumber1032

LiveLaffLove

LoveLaffGift

WeLoveFreeGems

BananaGod

WeLoveMint

SWARMSNAXXX

WeeklyFreeGems

PotteryClass

BdayCodeHehe

HappyWomensDay

SwamSnock

CozyThornet

IWantFreeGems

Squellster

UpdateGems

MoldyCheese

FluppySnack

TranslationGems

UniqueRunics

AmIExtinct

HappyEaster2024

EasterVoucher2

EasterBooster

FinalUniqueRunics

FreeBoost1

FreeBoost2

SillyMouse

IcyridgeWOO

IcyridgeFINALLYOUT

Snackies

OodlesOfDoodles

SIXTHOUSAND

EZ5K Gems

WeDidIt

DailyPick1

DailyPick2

DailyPick3

AwesomeCode

EggHunting

EpicHunt

EpicGems

HappyMothersDay

ChainBoost

WeekendShmeekend

HugeGemShop

5KLightWork

UmmWow6K

AmazingWork

ExpBoost

WinningWednesday

MisprintBoost

JulyTintbrush

FreeRouletteTicket

BungoGems

IttyBitty

FreeExp

WeWantTickets

MythicBoost

LevelUpTime

SEVENTHOUSAND

SpiritsArise

Tuff

Earthday

HappyEaster2025

UpdateDay

MotherDoodle

CircusPeanut

ILoveSwarmSnacks

RainbowNimbell

PerformanceUpdate

TheVoid

OneMansTrash

SummerSoon

BugSnug

RealCarnival

LilPal

TeamGarden

TeamBrainrot

Borbolands4

GamerBattlepass

Cerberus

Apologems

BungoPlushChain

BungoPlushLegend

BungoPlushExp

BungoPlushMP

AyeAyeCaptain

MisprintBoostz

AnotherChainBoosterCode

HalloGems

BonbonHat

Roulettegems

ChainHelper

Xmasapologies

LoveLag

Silksong

Merryxmas24

CarnivalForever

LateUpdate

UsefulCode

DungeonYAY

HelloEnjoy

HalloweenEventNextWeek

How to Redeem Doodle World Codes

Follow the steps listed below to redeem all active Doodle World codes:

Launch the Doodle World game on Roblox. Tap the “Tab” key on your keyboard or click the Menu button at the bottom left corner of the screen. Tap the Special Shop button, which has the diamond icon in the menu wheel. It will open the Special Shop. Tap the button with the “enter codes here” text to open the code redemption box. You can locate it at the bottom of the Special Shop. Enter the active codes into the box with the “enter code” text. Tap the green “Redeem” button to claim freebies.

We recommend copying and pasting the codes to redeem them without any errors. Additionally, the codes remain valid for a limited time, so use them as soon as possible to claim all freebies.

How to Find More Codes

When the developers release new redeem codes, you can find them in the experience’s official Discord server. Once there, look in the announcements channel for the latest codes. Additionally, the developers often share new codes on the game’s official X handle, @DoodleWorldRBLX. You can also bookmark this page for the latest codes. Our team will update this article as soon as we find new codes in the future.