Roblox Doodle World Codes (January 2026)

Update: We last updated this article with the latest Doodle World codes on January 3, 2026.
Doodle World is an RPG Roblox experience, featuring a turn-based combat system. You collect Doodles, strange and magical creatures, scattered across the mysterious island. Your objective is to win the competition by collecting 10 Keys before other trainers. Using codes will help you obtain free in-game items, such as Cash, Doodles, Gems, and more, which help in your competitive journey. You can find all active Doodle World codes in this article, along with a guide to redeeming them.
Table of Contents
All Active Doodle World Codes
Below is the list of all the active Doodle World codes:
- Welcome – Get $3,000 Cash
- FreeRoseBug – Get a free Rose Bug Doodle
- StimulusCheck – Get $1,000 Cash
- FreeGems – 25 Gems
- BasicTitle – Get a Basic title
- GrayColor – Get the Gray color
- FreeCapsules – Get 5 Basic Capsules
- WowComeOn – Get $15,000 Cash
- AnothaOne – Get 1 Roulette Ticket
- SocialParkRelease – Get 4 Victory Points
- BuggyBug – Get a 5-Star Orange Tinted Rosebug Doiodle
- SweetAwesome – Get a 5-Star Dark Green Tinted Bunsweet Doodle
- Pizza – Get a 5-Star Muncheez Doodle
- Pride – Get Pride color
- Cats?Cats! – Get 5 Stars Scribbled Louis
- 175KLikes – Get Squed Swag Skin
- SchoolsOut – Get 5 Star Pride Tint Misprint Hidden Trait Fluppy
- Stinky – Get Stench Particle Effect
- BungoPizza – Get a Bungo Pizza Sticker
- 200KLikes – Get 2 hours of chain boost
- 200KLikes1 – Get 2 hours of misprint
- AdminAbuseSoonEyes – Get 1 hour chain boost
- AyeAyeSir – Get 500 Gems
- NewYears2026 – Get a 6-Star 2 TintMisprint Rockeroo
All Expired Codes
Below is the list of all codes that have expired as of January 2026:
- LateUpdateNumber1032
- LiveLaffLove
- LoveLaffGift
- WeLoveFreeGems
- BananaGod
- WeLoveMint
- SWARMSNAXXX
- WeeklyFreeGems
- PotteryClass
- BdayCodeHehe
- HappyWomensDay
- SwamSnock
- CozyThornet
- IWantFreeGems
- Squellster
- UpdateGems
- MoldyCheese
- FluppySnack
- TranslationGems
- UniqueRunics
- AmIExtinct
- HappyEaster2024
- EasterVoucher2
- EasterBooster
- FinalUniqueRunics
- FreeBoost1
- FreeBoost2
- SillyMouse
- IcyridgeWOO
- IcyridgeFINALLYOUT
- Snackies
- OodlesOfDoodles
- SIXTHOUSAND
- EZ5K Gems
- WeDidIt
- DailyPick1
- DailyPick2
- DailyPick3
- AwesomeCode
- EggHunting
- EpicHunt
- EpicGems
- HappyMothersDay
- ChainBoost
- WeekendShmeekend
- HugeGemShop
- 5KLightWork
- UmmWow6K
- AmazingWork
- ExpBoost
- WinningWednesday
- MisprintBoost
- JulyTintbrush
- FreeRouletteTicket
- BungoGems
- IttyBitty
- FreeExp
- WeWantTickets
- MythicBoost
- LevelUpTime
- SEVENTHOUSAND
- SpiritsArise
- Tuff
- Earthday
- HappyEaster2025
- UpdateDay
- MotherDoodle
- CircusPeanut
- ILoveSwarmSnacks
- RainbowNimbell
- PerformanceUpdate
- TheVoid
- OneMansTrash
- SummerSoon
- BugSnug
- RealCarnival
- LilPal
- TeamGarden
- TeamBrainrot
- Borbolands4
- GamerBattlepass
- Cerberus
- Apologems
- BungoPlushChain
- BungoPlushLegend
- BungoPlushExp
- BungoPlushMP
- AyeAyeCaptain
- MisprintBoostz
- AnotherChainBoosterCode
- HalloGems
- BonbonHat
- Roulettegems
- ChainHelper
- Xmasapologies
- LoveLag
- Silksong
- Merryxmas24
- CarnivalForever
- LateUpdate
- UsefulCode
- DungeonYAY
- HelloEnjoy
- HalloweenEventNextWeek
How to Redeem Doodle World Codes
Follow the steps listed below to redeem all active Doodle World codes:
- Launch the Doodle World game on Roblox.
- Tap the “Tab” key on your keyboard or click the Menu button at the bottom left corner of the screen.
- Tap the Special Shop button, which has the diamond icon in the menu wheel. It will open the Special Shop.
- Tap the button with the “enter codes here” text to open the code redemption box. You can locate it at the bottom of the Special Shop.
- Enter the active codes into the box with the “enter code” text.
- Tap the green “Redeem” button to claim freebies.
We recommend copying and pasting the codes to redeem them without any errors. Additionally, the codes remain valid for a limited time, so use them as soon as possible to claim all freebies.
How to Find More Codes
When the developers release new redeem codes, you can find them in the experience’s official Discord server. Once there, look in the announcements channel for the latest codes. Additionally, the developers often share new codes on the game’s official X handle, @DoodleWorldRBLX. You can also bookmark this page for the latest codes. Our team will update this article as soon as we find new codes in the future.