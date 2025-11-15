Roblox Doom by Fate Codes (November 2025)

Update: We last updated this article with new Roblox Doom by Fate Codes on November 15th, 2025.

Ready to experience Dead by Daylight-style horror on Roblox? Doom by Fate delivers intense asymmetrical multiplayer where survivors desperately fix generators while a sadistic killer hunts them down! This fan-made experience takes inspiration from Behaviour Interactive’s iconic horror game while adding unique Roblox twists. Doom by Fate codes deliver instant currency and exclusive skins!

Working Doom by Fate Codes

Our team has verified that these codes are working right now. Use them before doom finds you!

DOOMEDBYFATE – Get Special Merchandise Skin and 2,000 Tix

Expired Codes

Great news! There are no expired codes yet since this game is relatively new:

No expired codes currently

How to Redeem Doom by Fate Codes in Roblox

Important: You must join the “what is what is” Roblox group BEFORE the codes will work! After joining the group, follow these steps:

Launch Doom by Fate in Roblox and enter the lobby Click the cogwheel/settings button at the bottom of the screen Enter your code in the “Code” text box Press the Enter key to claim rewards

Your Tix and skins appear immediately. The exclusive Merchandise skin is only available through codes, making it a must-redeem for collectors!

How to Find More Codes

We update this guide regularly with fresh codes, so bookmark this page and check back often. We monitor the game daily to catch new codes as soon as they’re released. You can also join the official Doom by Fate Discord server where developers make announcements. Since there’s no dedicated codes channel, you’ll need to check various channels for code drops.