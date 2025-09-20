Is Roblox Server Down? How to Check Status and Fix Issues

Can’t get into Roblox right now? You’re definitely not the only one. A lot of players are getting booted out of their games and seeing annoying error messages everywhere. But is it just you, or is the Roblox server down? Let’s figure out what’s going on and what you can actually do about it.

Is Roblox Server Down Right Now?

Right now, Roblox is having some pretty bad server issues. Players keep seeing an HTTP error message that basically tells you, “Please close the client and try again later,” which is super frustrating when you just want to play your games.

This time, you will also see a message saying, “We are aware that there is an issue with accessing Roblox. Our team is working on it.” At least the developers know something’s wrong right now. Roblox servers usually go down when everyone is pumped to try the new update.

When Do Servers Go Down?

Popular games like Grow a Garden, Blox Fruits, and Steal a Brainrot have millions of players online, which probably made the servers give up. These popular games have weekly updates that always happen either on Saturdays or Sundays.

The servers usually go down right when the update hits. However, Roblox isn’t going away forever. This is just a temporary server mess-up. These kinds of outages don’t usually last super long. The Roblox team is always fast in fixing everything and getting the servers working properly again. It usually takes 15 minutes maximum until you can get into the game again.

How to Check Roblox Server Status

We’ll make sure this page stays up-to-date with all the newest server updates and issues as they happen, so feel free to bookmark it for later. Anytime Roblox schedules maintenance or runs into server troubles, we’ll refresh this guide immediately to keep you in the loop about what’s happening.

Besides checking here, here are some other methods to find out if Roblox servers are down for everyone or if it’s just something weird happening on your end:

Roblox Official Status Website – This page shows you exactly what’s working and what’s not in Roblox.

– This page shows you exactly what’s working and what’s not in Roblox. Roblox Tracker on X – This is not an official account, but they always post updates about Fortnite server status on their account.

– This is not an official account, but they always post updates about Fortnite server status on their account. Downdetector – This website helps with gathering reports from users when services aren’t working.

If the servers look good but you’re still having trouble getting in, try rebooting your router or connecting to a different WiFi network. Sometimes it’s just a random connection glitch on your end that goes away on its own.