Roblox Dragon Ball Rage Codes (September 2025)

Dragon Ball Rage brings the epic adventure of the Dragon Ball universe to Roblox, letting you train hard, level up your power, and work toward achieving legendary transformations like Super Saiyan. This adventure game captures the essence of the anime series as you battle opponents, collect Dragon Balls, and push your power level to incredible heights. The journey to becoming the strongest fighter requires dedication and resources, which is where Dragon Ball Rage codes help by giving you free Zeni (the game’s currency), XP boosts, and valuable Dragon Balls to accelerate your progress.

Working Dragon Ball Rage Codes

Our team has verified these codes:

CodeBreaker – Get Code Breaker title

– Get Code Breaker title 550K – Get 2,000 Zeni

– Get 2,000 Zeni 2MILLION – Get 5,000 Zeni

– Get 5,000 Zeni 2MILFAVS – Get Random Dragon Ball

– Get Random Dragon Ball 2ManyBugs4me – Get Random Dragon Ball and 2x XP for 5 minutes

– Get Random Dragon Ball and 2x XP for 5 minutes HaveSomeExp – Get 2x XP for 20 minutes

– Get 2x XP for 20 minutes ZENIUpdate – Get 1,000 Zeni

– Get 1,000 Zeni 500KLIKES – Get 2x XP for 20 minutes

– Get 2x XP for 20 minutes L0LN0C0D3S – Get 2x XP for 5 minutes

– Get 2x XP for 5 minutes 800MIL?? – Get 2x XP for 45 minutes

Expired Dragon Ball Rage Codes

Many codes have expired and no longer work:

Sorry4Datastores – No longer active

– No longer active Sorry4Delay – No longer active

– No longer active Sorry4Restart – No longer active

– No longer active SummerIsHere2024 – No longer active

– No longer active Sub2Acausal – No longer active

– No longer active 750MIL!! – No longer active

– No longer active Metalizer150K – No longer active

– No longer active DRAG00N – No longer active

– No longer active WeAreBallin – No longer active

– No longer active H3LLS00N – No longer active

– No longer active FR33B4LL – No longer active

– No longer active D3V_4U – No longer active

How to Redeem Dragon Ball Rage Codes in Roblox

Redeeming codes for Dragon Ball Rage is quite simple and just takes a few steps:

Launch Dragon Ball Rage on Roblox Click the Open Menu button at the top of the screen Select the Settings option from the menu Find the code input section in the settings Enter any working code in the text box Click the Redeem button to claim your rewards

How to Find More Dragon Ball Rage Codes

We update this guide regularly with all the latest working codes, making this the most reliable source for fresh Dragon Ball Rage codes. Bookmark this page and check back frequently since new codes are released during game updates and special events.

You can also join the official Dragon Ball Rage Discord server where new codes are announced in the announcements channel. Check the Dragon Ball Rage Trello page maintained by the developers for additional code updates and game information.