Roblox Dragon Blox Codes (August 2025)

Update: We last updated this article with new Roblox Dragon Blox Codes on August 24th, 2025.

If you’re a fan of Dragon Ball Z and love playing Roblox games, Dragon Blox is probably already on your radar. This exciting game lets you step into the shoes of a powerful Saiyan warrior, complete challenging quests, and unlock incredible transformations. The best part? You can speed up your progress significantly by redeeming Dragon Blox codes that give you free Premium Wish Tokens, Rebirths, and other valuable rewards.

Working Dragon Blox Codes

Our team has verified these codes and confirmed they’re currently working in Dragon Blox. Make sure to redeem them quickly since codes can expire without warning:

AIZEN – Get 5x Premium Wish Token and 1 Hour Playtime

– Get 5x Premium Wish Token and 1 Hour Playtime BOARDSREWORK – Get 10x Premium Wish Token and 150 Rebirths

– Get 10x Premium Wish Token and 150 Rebirths MOREFREECODES – Get 5x Premium Wish Token and 1 Hour Playtime

– Get 5x Premium Wish Token and 1 Hour Playtime TENFREEWISHES – Get 10x Premium Wish Token and 150 Rebirths

– Get 10x Premium Wish Token and 150 Rebirths PREMIUMSGALORE – Get 20x Premium Wish Token and 300 Rebirths

– Get 20x Premium Wish Token and 300 Rebirths 100CODES – Get 10x Premium Wish Token and 150 Rebirths

– Get 10x Premium Wish Token and 150 Rebirths WISHFORBROLY – Get 20x Premium Wish Token and 300 Rebirths

– Get 20x Premium Wish Token and 300 Rebirths DBAUGUST – Get 5x Premium Wish Token

– Get 5x Premium Wish Token MORECODES – Get 10x Premium Wish Token

– Get 10x Premium Wish Token GETYOURWISHES – Get 20x Premium Wish Token

Expired Dragon Blox Codes

These codes have stopped working, but we’re keeping them here for reference:

DARKBROLY – Previously gave 5x Premium Wish Token

– Previously gave 5x Premium Wish Token WISHON – Previously gave 10x Premium Wish Token

– Previously gave 10x Premium Wish Token UNLIMITEDWISHES – Previously gave 20x Premium Wish Token

– Previously gave 20x Premium Wish Token RACES – Previously gave 30x Race Spins

– Previously gave 30x Race Spins MOREWISHES – Previously gave 10x Premium Wish Token

– Previously gave 10x Premium Wish Token STARTSAVING – Previously gave 20x Premium Wish Token

– Previously gave 20x Premium Wish Token MOREREROLLS – Previously gave 20x Race Spins

– Previously gave 20x Race Spins ANEWWORLDSOONMAYBE – Previously gave 20x Premium Wish Token

– Previously gave 20x Premium Wish Token OOPSIE – Previously gave 20x Premium Wish Token

– Previously gave 20x Premium Wish Token LUCK2025 – Previously gave rewards

– Previously gave rewards RAIDUP – Previously gave rewards

How to Redeem Dragon Blox Codes in Roblox

Redeeming codes in Dragon Blox is straightforward, but there’s one important requirement: you need to play for at least 3 hours before you can use codes. This prevents new accounts from immediately grabbing all the freebies. Once you’ve met this requirement, follow these simple steps:

Launch Dragon Blox from your Roblox games library. Look for the Menu button on the left side of your screen and click it. Scroll down and find the “Redeem Codes” button. Type or paste your chosen code into the text box (make sure there are no extra spaces). Hit the Redeem button to claim your rewards. A confirmation message will appear showing what you’ve received.

The rewards will be added to your account immediately, so you can start using those Premium Wish Tokens and Rebirths right away to boost your character’s power.

How to Find More Dragon Blox Codes

We update this guide regularly with the latest working codes, making it your best source for Dragon Blox freebies. Our team checks code multiple times per week to ensure accuracy and adds new ones as soon as they’re released by the developers.

However, if you want to hunt for codes yourself, the official Dragon Blox Discord server is your best bet. Join the G RBLX Games community and check the “codes” channel for the newest releases. The developers also occasionally share codes during special events or when the game reaches player milestones.