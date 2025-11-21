Roblox Dragon Generations Codes (November 2025)

Update: We last updated this article with new Roblox Dragon Generations Codes on November 22nd, 2025.

Dragon Generations is an immersive Dragon Ball-inspired RPG that combines complex fighting mechanics with questing and character progression. Create your custom Saiyan warrior, master devastating combos and techniques, complete challenging quests, and battle other players in tournament arenas. The game uniquely explores the afterlife arcs of the Dragon Ball universe while offering extensive character customization and skill development. Let’s check out the current Dragon Generations codes that can give you free Zeni, EXP boosts, and character redesigns to enhance your Saiyan journey.

Working Dragon Generations Codes

Here are all the currently active codes for Dragon Generations that you can redeem for free rewards:

PATHSBUGFIXING! – Redeem for 2x Zeni boost (1 hour)

– Redeem for 2x Zeni boost (1 hour) SORRYFORSHUTDOWNPATHS – Redeem for Character Redesign

– Redeem for Character Redesign PATHSREDESIGN! – Redeem for Character Redesign

– Redeem for Character Redesign DELAYEDPATCHES – Redeem for 1 hour of 2x EXP

– Redeem for 1 hour of 2x EXP THANKYOUFOR50MVISITS! – Redeem for 250,000 Zeni

– Redeem for 250,000 Zeni BOSSESFIXEDFINALLY?! – Redeem for 1 hour of 2x EXP

– Redeem for 1 hour of 2x EXP VALENTINESEVENTBOOST!! – Redeem for 1 hour of 2x EXP

– Redeem for 1 hour of 2x EXP DAIMAHYPE!!! – Redeem for Turtle Hermit Gi Outfit

– Redeem for Turtle Hermit Gi Outfit A21FINALLY – Redeem for 1 hour of 2x EXP

– Redeem for 1 hour of 2x EXP DAIMAISFINALLYHERE! – Redeem for 2x Drops (1 hour)

– Redeem for 2x Drops (1 hour) DAIMAWONDERLAND! – Redeem for 2x Zeni (1 hour)

– Redeem for 2x Zeni (1 hour) PATHSSOON! – Redeem for 1 hour of 2x EXP

Expired Codes

The following codes have expired and can no longer be redeemed:

BUUPATCHES!

BUUSAGARELEASE!

Thanks40KMembers

NEWROADMAP

SERVERLISTSFR!

How to Redeem Dragon Generations Codes

Follow these simple steps to redeem your Dragon Generations codes:

Open Dragon Generations in Roblox. Press M to open the game menu. Click the Options tab on the left side. Select the Codes option. Enter your code in the text field. Press REDEEM to claim your rewards.

Remember that codes are case-sensitive, so enter them exactly as shown. Copy and paste codes directly to avoid typing errors.

How to Find More Codes

We update this guide regularly with the latest Dragon Generations codes, so bookmark this page and check back frequently for new releases. Developers typically announce code alongside patches and updates.

Join the Dragon Ball Generations Discord server, where Asunder Studios announces new codes when they release patches or celebrate milestones.

Since temporary boosts are time-limited, activate them when you’re ready for an extended play session to maximize their effectiveness.