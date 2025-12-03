Roblox Dragon Training Codes (December 2025)

Update: We last updated this article with new Roblox Dragon Training Codes on December 3rd, 2025.

Always dreamed of raising your own dragon and proving it’s the fastest in the world? Dragon Training makes that fantasy reality on Roblox! This racing experience challenges you to train your dragon through dedicated practice, then compete in high-speed races against other players to claim championship glory. Building a championship-caliber dragon takes resources, and training without boost items feels slower than using enhancement potions. Dragon Training codes deliver instant potions, spins, and wins!

Working Dragon Training Codes

Our team has verified that these codes are working right now. Use them before they fly away!

30MVISITS – Get Free Spins

– Get Free Spins UPDATE6 – Get Free Potions

– Get Free Potions 20MVISITS – Get 1 Luck Potion

– Get 1 Luck Potion UPDATE4 – Get 1 Free Spin

– Get 1 Free Spin UPDATE3 – Get 1 Speed Potion

– Get 1 Speed Potion 5MVISITS – Get 1 Strength Potion

– Get 1 Strength Potion 1MVISITS – Get 1 Luck Potion

– Get 1 Luck Potion DRAGONS – Get 3 Spins

– Get 3 Spins RELEASE – Get 25 Wins

Expired Codes

Great news! There are no expired codes yet since this is a fairly new game:

No expired codes currently

How to Redeem Dragon Training Codes in Roblox

Getting your free rewards uses a unique proximity-based system. Follow these steps:

Launch Dragon Training in Roblox Find the “Codes area” in the main lobby Stand on top of the Codes area to open the codes window Enter your code in the “Enter Code” section Click “Claim” to receive rewards

How to Find More Codes

We update this guide regularly with fresh codes, so bookmark this page and check back often. We monitor the game daily to catch new codes as soon as they’re released.

You can also join the official Gamefast Discord server, where codes are shared in the announcements channel (though they can be hard to spot among other updates). Dragon Training codes give you the potions and spins needed to accelerate your journey from novice trainer to racing champion. Use your free resources wisely, train consistently, and soon your dragon will be dominating every race!