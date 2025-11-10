Roblox Drift 36 Codes (November 2025)

Update: We last updated this article with new Roblox Drift 36 Codes on November 10th, 2025.

Love collecting cars and burning rubber through city streets? Drift 36 delivers pure automotive passion on Roblox with over 50 unique vehicles and dozens of customization options! This racing experience drops you into a New York-inspired urban landscape where you can cruise around showing off your rides, challenge other players to impromptu street races, or go off-road drifting through sandy terrain. Completing daily missions and claiming rewards provides steady income, but purchasing expensive vehicles like the $600,000 Auro R8 or $580,000 Koenigsegg Agera R requires serious grinding. Drift 36 codes deliver instant cash injections so you can afford premium rides faster!

Working Drift 36 Codes

Our team has verified that these codes are working right now.

THANKYOU2K – Get $35,000

– Get $35,000 992GT3 – Get $30,000

– Get $30,000 NEWRACES – Get $25,000

– Get $25,000 600KVISIT – Get $30,000

– Get $30,000 NEWCARS – Get $20,000

– Get $20,000 300KVISIT – Get $30,000

– Get $30,000 150KVISIT – Get $30,000

– Get $30,000 NEWUPDATE – Get $30,000

Expired Codes

These codes are expired:

20KVISIT

50KVISIT

How to Redeem Drift 36 Codes in Roblox

Getting your free cash is straightforward and quick. Follow these steps:

Launch Drift 36 in Roblox. Click the arrow button in the top-left corner (next to chat). Hit the “Money” or “Codes” button in the drop-down menu. Enter your code in the “Enter Code” text box. Click “Redeem Code” to claim rewards.

Your cash appears immediately in your account balance. With $230,000+ available from all codes combined, you’re well on your way to affording Tier 5 supercars!

How to Find More Codes

We update this guide regularly with fresh codes, so bookmark this page and check back often. We monitor the game daily to catch new codes as soon as they’re released. You can also join the Drift 36 Discord server where most codes are posted, or check the AutoBlox Games Roblox group for occasional announcements. Following these official channels ensures you never miss limited-time code releases.