Roblox Duck Evolution Codes (August 2025)

Update: We last updated this article with new Roblox Duck Evolution Codes on August 29th, 2025.

Duck Evolution is a fun training simulator where you start as a small yellow duck and work your way up to become a powerful predator. The game is all about eating different objects and creatures to grow stronger and evolve into new forms. Each evolution makes you bigger and more dangerous, but you’ll need to be careful since other creatures can still attack you if they’re stronger.

The main goal is to eat as much as possible while avoiding becoming food for bigger predators. As you evolve, you unlock new abilities and become able to take on tougher enemies. You can also get pets that give you helpful bonuses to make evolving faster and easier. Duck Evolution codes give you free potions and other rewards that normally cost Robux, helping you progress without spending real money.

Working Duck Evolution Codes

Our team has checked these codes, and they’re currently working in Duck Evolution. Make sure to use them quickly since codes can expire fast:

Release – Get a Wins Potion

Expired Duck Evolution Codes

There are no expired codes for Duck Evolution right now. The single available code is still working, so you can use it to get your free wins potion.

How to Redeem Duck Evolution Codes in Roblox

Using codes in Duck Evolution is a bit different from most Roblox games, but it’s still pretty easy once you know where to look:

Launch Duck Evolution from your Roblox games library. Look at the bottom right corner of your screen for the “Update Log” button and click it In the menu that opens, click on the “ABX” button Type or paste your chosen code into the text field that appears Click the “Verify” button to claim your free rewards

How to Find More Duck Evolution Codes

We update this guide every time new Duck Evolution codes come out, so it’s the best place to check for free rewards. Our team watches the game’s official pages and tests all codes to make sure they work before adding them here.

If you want to look for codes yourself, you can follow the official xFrozen Studios X page, where they post announcements about new codes. You can also join the Duck Evolution Discord server and Roblox group to stay updated on game news, events, and code releases.