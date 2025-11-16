Roblox Dueling Grounds Codes (November 2025)

Update: We last updated this article with new Roblox Dueling Grounds Codes on November 16th, 2025.

Ready to become a parry god? Dueling Grounds delivers the most metal Roblox combat experience imaginable by taking Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice’s exquisite mechanics and transforming them into high-octane PvP dueling! This relentless fighting game pits you against other players in intense one-on-one battles where you must whittle down their posture meter through perfectly-timed deflections and calculated aggression. Building your weapon collection requires Coins and Gems. Dueling Grounds codes deliver instant currency!

Working Dueling Grounds Codes

Our team has verified that these codes are working right now. Use them before they’re deflected away!

FirstSpecialCode – Get 650 Coins and 75 Gems

Expired Codes

Great news! There are no expired codes yet since this game is relatively new:

No expired codes currently

How to Redeem Dueling Grounds Codes in Roblox

Getting your free Coins and Gems is straightforward. Follow these steps:

Launch Dueling Grounds in Roblox and wait for it to load Accept or decline the tutorial offer when prompted Click the green star icon (or “i” button) on the left side of your screen Scroll to the bottom of the rewards menu that appears Enter your code in the text box Click “Redeem” to claim rewards

Your Coins and Gems appear immediately. Use them to purchase new weapons that expand your tactical options during intense duels!

How to Find More Codes

We update this guide regularly with fresh codes, so bookmark this page and check back often. We monitor the game daily to catch new codes as soon as they’re released. You can also join the official Dueling Grounds Discord server where developers make announcements about updates and codes.