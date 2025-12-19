Home » Gaming » Roblox Dungeon Hunters Codes (December 2025)

Roblox Dungeon Hunters Codes (December 2025)

by Karan
written by Karan 0 comment

Update: We last updated this article with new Roblox Dungeon Hunters codes on December 19, 2025.

Dungeon Hunters is an action-packed Roblox adventure where monsters have taken over the world, and it’s up to you and your teammates to stop them. Players explore randomly generated dungeon rooms, battle dozens of different enemies, collect gems, and summon powerful weapons through gacha-style pulls. With tougher dungeons and stronger monsters waiting ahead, free rewards can make a huge difference. That’s where Dungeon Hunters codes come in, giving you free gems to speed up your progress.

All Working Dungeon Hunters Codes

  • DC_1000 – Redeem for 100 Gems
  • DC_500 – Redeem for 100 Gems
  • DC_100 – Redeem for 100 Gems
  • 12K_LiKes – Redeem for 100 Gems
  • 5K_lIKes – Redeem for 100 Gems
  • 1K_LiKes – Redeem for 100 Gems
  • 100liKES – Redeem for 100 Gems
  • NEW – Redeem for 100 Gems
  • DC_join – Redeem for 100 Gems

These codes grant free gems that you can use to summon weapons, enchant gear, and progress faster through dungeons.

Expired Dungeon Hunters Codes

  • There are currently no expired Dungeon Hunters codes. All released codes are still active and working.

How to Redeem Dungeon Hunters Codes

Redeeming codes in Dungeon Hunters is quick and easy. Follow these steps:

  1. Launch Dungeon Hunters on Roblox.
  2. Click the Settings icon in the top-right corner of the screen.
  3. Enter a working code into the code text box.
  4. Press OK to claim your free gems.

Make sure to enter the codes exactly as shown, as they are case-sensitive.

How to Find More Dungeon Hunters Codes

New Dungeon Hunters codes are usually released during updates, milestones, or special events. To stay updated, here are the best places to check:

Bookmarking this page is the easiest way to ensure you don’t miss any new Dungeon Hunters codes. We’ll continue updating this article as soon as new codes are released.

Karan is a gaming writer at TechWiser. You can find him playing Chess and indie games when he is not writing articles.

You may also like

Roblox Anime Fighting Simulator Endless Codes (December 2025)

How to Find Crackshot’s Cabin in Fortnite Chapter 7 and...

All Fortnite Winterfest 2025 Quests and Rewards

Brookhaven Winter Festival Update: Release Date and Countdown

Universal Tower Defense – All Mounts and How to Get...

All Fortnite Winterfest 2025 Gift List and How to Get...

Universal Tower Defense – All Active Private Server Links (December...

Adopt Me Xmas Week 3 Update Release Date and Countdown

Roblox Endzone Strike Codes (December 2025)

99 Nights in the Forest Christmas Week 2 Update Countdown...