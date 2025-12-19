Roblox Dungeon Hunters Codes (December 2025)

Update: We last updated this article with new Roblox Dungeon Hunters codes on December 19, 2025.

Dungeon Hunters is an action-packed Roblox adventure where monsters have taken over the world, and it’s up to you and your teammates to stop them. Players explore randomly generated dungeon rooms, battle dozens of different enemies, collect gems, and summon powerful weapons through gacha-style pulls. With tougher dungeons and stronger monsters waiting ahead, free rewards can make a huge difference. That’s where Dungeon Hunters codes come in, giving you free gems to speed up your progress.

All Working Dungeon Hunters Codes

DC_1000 – Redeem for 100 Gems

– Redeem for 100 Gems DC_500 – Redeem for 100 Gems

– Redeem for 100 Gems DC_100 – Redeem for 100 Gems

– Redeem for 100 Gems 12K_LiKes – Redeem for 100 Gems

– Redeem for 100 Gems 5K_lIKes – Redeem for 100 Gems

– Redeem for 100 Gems 1K_LiKes – Redeem for 100 Gems

– Redeem for 100 Gems 100liKES – Redeem for 100 Gems

– Redeem for 100 Gems NEW – Redeem for 100 Gems

– Redeem for 100 Gems DC_join – Redeem for 100 Gems

These codes grant free gems that you can use to summon weapons, enchant gear, and progress faster through dungeons.

Expired Dungeon Hunters Codes

There are currently no expired Dungeon Hunters codes. All released codes are still active and working.

How to Redeem Dungeon Hunters Codes

Redeeming codes in Dungeon Hunters is quick and easy. Follow these steps:

Launch Dungeon Hunters on Roblox. Click the Settings icon in the top-right corner of the screen. Enter a working code into the code text box. Press OK to claim your free gems.

Make sure to enter the codes exactly as shown, as they are case-sensitive.

How to Find More Dungeon Hunters Codes

New Dungeon Hunters codes are usually released during updates, milestones, or special events. To stay updated, here are the best places to check:

This Dungeon Hunters codes guide (we update regularly)

The official Dungeon Hunters Discord server

The game’s Roblox page and announcements

Bookmarking this page is the easiest way to ensure you don’t miss any new Dungeon Hunters codes. We’ll continue updating this article as soon as new codes are released.