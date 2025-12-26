Roblox Elemental Dungeons Codes (December 2025)

Update: We last updated this article with the latest Roblox Elemental Dungeons codes on December 25, 2025.

Looking for active Elemental Dungeons codes? The developers release several codes with every new update, which can be redeemed in-game. They are the best way to receive free Gems to roll for powerful element orbs, which would otherwise require continuous grinding. In this article, we will list all active Elemental Dungeons codes and provide a step-by-step guide to redeeming them.

Active Elemental Dungeons Codes

Below, you can find the Elemental Dungeons codes that are active as of December 2025:

ELEMENTALMAS – Get 250 Gems

– Get 250 Gems ASTRONOMICAL – Get 50 Gems

– Get 50 Gems ITSSNOWINGAGAIN – Get free Gems

Expired Codes

Below are all the codes that have expired as of December 2025:

FALLSEASON

LIGHTNINGSHOCK

ASCENDED2025

WEAREBACK

FESTIVEBESTIVE

MECHISHERE

ITSSNOWING

DARKNESS

TRICKORTREAT

SPOOKY2024

EDISBACK

DONTDOUBTDAKID

REAPERAWAKENING

MIDCODE

TEAMZOOD

TEAMMALT

TEAMMOOSE

NUWUPDAIT

EASTER2024

A(dnd893k

CLOUDDUNGEON

CURSEDEVENT

THISCODEISVERYSHORTHEHEEHE

UPDATEHYPEGIFT

XMAS

UPD4

SORRYDELAYS3

100MVISITSTHANKS

SEASONONE

SORRYDELAYS:(

SORRYDELAYS2

SORRY:(

CALMDOWNTANGERINES

RefundSP

BETA

SubToToadBoiGaming

TANGIES

UNDERWORLD

TradingSoon

HALLOWEEN

FROG

SubToAbductedByRobloxians

ATLANTIS212

TYFOR20KPLAYERS

WERESOSORRYDELAYS2

SORRYDELAYS:(

SORRYDELAYS2

10MVISITS

NEWCODE

TYFOR50KPLAYERS851

BrokenGameMeSorry123

How to Redeem Codes in Elemental Dungeons

Redeeming codes in this Roblox experience is as easy as pie. Follow the steps listed below:

Launch Elemental Dungeons in Roblox. Tap the Shop button on the left side of your screen. Click the Codes button located at the top of the Shop menu to open the code redemption menu. Copy and paste the active codes listed above into the box with the “Type Code Here” text. Click the green Redeem button to receive free Gems from the codes.

The existing codes will expire when a new update is released, so redeem them as soon as possible to not miss out on any free rewards. Additionally, copy and paste the codes to redeem them without any errors.

How to Find More Codes

The developers release new codes on the game’s official Discord server. You can check the update log channel when a new update drops to receive new codes. Alternatively, bookmark this page if you don’t want to join the Discord. We will update this article as soon as the developers offer new codes in future updates.