Roblox Endzone Strike Codes (December 2025)

Update: We last updated this article with new Roblox Endzone Strike codes on December 18, 2025.

Endzone Strike is an anime-inspired football game on Roblox where you play as powerful anime characters like Deku, Ichigo, and Hashirama while competing in high-energy football matches. To stay competitive, you’ll need strong characters, skins, and draws. That’s where Endzone Strike codes come in, offering free normal draws, lucky draws, and cosmetic rewards to help you build a stronger lineup faster.

All Working Endzone Strike Codes

10KMEMBERS – Redeem for 4 Normal Draws and 1 Lucky Draw

1KCCU – Redeem for 3 Lucky Draws

DISCORDONLY – Redeem for a Gift Ball Skin

OPENING – Redeem for 5 Normal Draws

RELEASE – Redeem for 2 Lucky Draws

Make sure to redeem these codes as soon as possible, as they can expire without prior notice.

Expired Endzone Strike Codes

There are currently no expired Endzone Strike codes. Once any codes stop working, we’ll move them to this section.

How to Redeem Endzone Strike Codes

Redeeming codes in Endzone Strike is quick and easy. Follow these steps:

Launch Endzone Strike on Roblox. Select the Codes option from the bottom menu. Enter a working code into the text box. Click Submit to claim your rewards.

If a code doesn’t work immediately, try rejoining the game, as new updates may not be active on all servers right away.

How to Find More Endzone Strike Codes

New Endzone Strike codes are usually released during updates, milestones, or community events. To stay up to date, here are the best places to check:

This Endzone Strike codes guide

The official Endzone Strike Discord server

The game’s Roblox page and announcements

Bookmarking this page is the easiest way to make sure you never miss a new code. We’ll keep this list updated with the latest Endzone Strike codes as soon as they’re released.