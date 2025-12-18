Roblox Endzone Strike Codes (December 2025)

Update: We last updated this article with new Roblox Endzone Strike codes on December 18, 2025.
Endzone Strike is an anime-inspired football game on Roblox where you play as powerful anime characters like Deku, Ichigo, and Hashirama while competing in high-energy football matches. To stay competitive, you’ll need strong characters, skins, and draws. That’s where Endzone Strike codes come in, offering free normal draws, lucky draws, and cosmetic rewards to help you build a stronger lineup faster.
Table of Contents
All Working Endzone Strike Codes
- 10KMEMBERS – Redeem for 4 Normal Draws and 1 Lucky Draw
- 1KCCU – Redeem for 3 Lucky Draws
- DISCORDONLY – Redeem for a Gift Ball Skin
- OPENING – Redeem for 5 Normal Draws
- RELEASE – Redeem for 2 Lucky Draws
Make sure to redeem these codes as soon as possible, as they can expire without prior notice.
Expired Endzone Strike Codes
There are currently no expired Endzone Strike codes. Once any codes stop working, we’ll move them to this section.
How to Redeem Endzone Strike Codes
Redeeming codes in Endzone Strike is quick and easy. Follow these steps:
- Launch Endzone Strike on Roblox.
- Select the Codes option from the bottom menu.
- Enter a working code into the text box.
- Click Submit to claim your rewards.
If a code doesn’t work immediately, try rejoining the game, as new updates may not be active on all servers right away.
How to Find More Endzone Strike Codes
New Endzone Strike codes are usually released during updates, milestones, or community events. To stay up to date, here are the best places to check:
- This Endzone Strike codes guide
- The official Endzone Strike Discord server
- The game’s Roblox page and announcements
Bookmarking this page is the easiest way to make sure you never miss a new code. We’ll keep this list updated with the latest Endzone Strike codes as soon as they’re released.