Roblox Epic Minigames Codes (July 2025)

Update: We last updated this article with new Roblox Epic Minigames Codes on July 3rd, 2025.

This classic Roblox experience brings together dozens of exciting mini-games where you can test your skills against other players in everything from racing challenges to puzzle competitions. Redeeming codes gives you access to free pets, effects, titles, and gear that would normally cost Robux or require completing specific challenges.

Working Epic Minigames Codes

Our team has verified these codes and confirmed they’re currently active. Since Epic Minigames codes can expire without warning, make sure to redeem them as soon as possible:

EpicHens – Redeem for Hens

– Redeem for Hens GAMENIGHT – Redeem to access Game Night (Requires level 5)

Expired Epic Minigames Codes

These codes are no longer working, but we’re keeping them here for reference:

musicalleprechaun – St. Patrick’s Harp

Lobby3 – Flowersplosian

2billion – Red Balloon Pet

TWEETTWEET – Twitter Bird

TWEETSTWEETS – Twitter Birds

gnägg – Dala Horse

luckyharp – St. Patrick’s Harp

valentines2023 – Heart Effect and Dazzling Heart Pet

SORRYFORDELAY – Slurpee

SWEETESTVALENTINE – Sweetheart Title

perfection – Tea Biscuit Effect

spellbinder – Red Spell Effect

twin illumination – x2 Spotlights Effect

BigBat – Giant Bat

vroom – Christmas Car Pet

AntarcticSpy – Robot Penguin

spooked – Haunted Title

ninjastar – Shuriken Gear

FlameBlueDark – Dark Blue Flame

LochNess – Nessie Pet

Epic1Bil – Neon Tiger Pet

How to Redeem Epic Minigames Codes in Roblox

Follow these steps to claim codes for Epic Minigames:

Launch Epic Minigames.

Look for the green Shop icon on the main interface

icon on the main interface Click on the Shop icon to open the store menu

Find the code input field that says “Enter Code” at the top right

Type or paste one of the working codes from our list above

Press Enter or click the redeem button to claim your rewards

Epic Minigames codes are case-sensitive, so make sure you enter them exactly as shown. The easiest method is to copy and paste codes directly from our list to avoid any typing errors that could prevent redemption.

How to Find More Epic Minigames Codes

We update this guide regularly with the latest codes from developer TypicalRBLX. Epic Minigames has been around for years and maintains an active community, so new codes are released fairly regularly to celebrate updates, milestones, and special events.

The primary sources for new codes include the Official TypicalRBLX X (Twitter) account and their Discord server. However, social media feeds can be cluttered with general updates and community posts, making it time-consuming to find the actual codes among all the other content.

That’s exactly why we maintain this dedicated resource. Instead of scrolling through social media or checking multiple Discord channels, you can bookmark this page and return whenever you want the latest verified codes. We monitor all official sources and test each code to ensure it works before adding it to our list.