Roblox Epic Minigames Codes (April 2025)

Update: We last checked this article for new Roblox Epic Minigames Codes on April 26th, 2025.

Looking for a quick dose of fun in Roblox? Epic Minigames delivers exactly that with its impressive collection of 125 short games that test your skills in various ways. To enhance your gaming experience, you can use Epic Minigames codes to unlock exclusive pets, effects, and gear without spending any Robux.

All Working Epic Minigames Codes

Our team has verified these codes as working. Make sure to redeem them before they expire:

musicalleprechaun – Redeem for Lucky Harp

– Redeem for Lucky Harp GAMENIGHT – Redeem to access Game Night mode (Requires level 5)

Expired Epic Minigames Codes

The following codes no longer work in the game:

valentines2023 – Previously gave Heart Effect and Dazzling Heart Pet

– Previously gave Heart Effect and Dazzling Heart Pet SORRYFORDELAY – Previously gave Slurpee

– Previously gave Slurpee SWEETESTVALENTINE – Previously gave Sweetheart Title

– Previously gave Sweetheart Title perfection – Previously gave Tea Biscuit Effect

– Previously gave Tea Biscuit Effect spellbinder – Previously gave Red Spell Effect

– Previously gave Red Spell Effect twin illumination – Previously gave x2 Spotlights Effect

– Previously gave x2 Spotlights Effect BigBat – Previously gave Giant Bat

– Previously gave Giant Bat vroom – Previously gave Christmas Car Pet

– Previously gave Christmas Car Pet AntarcticSpy – Previously gave Robot Penguin

– Previously gave Robot Penguin spooked – Previously gave the Haunted title

– Previously gave the Haunted title ninjastar – Previously gave the Shuriken Gear

– Previously gave the Shuriken Gear FlameBlueDark – Previously gave the Dark Blue Flame

– Previously gave the Dark Blue Flame LochNess – Previously gave the Nessie Pet

– Previously gave the Nessie Pet Epic1Bil – Previously gave the Neon Tiger Pet

– Previously gave the Neon Tiger Pet HappyEaster2020 – Previously gave the Eggy Title

– Previously gave the Eggy Title Valentines2020 – Previously gave the Heart Balloon

– Previously gave the Heart Balloon standard – Previously gave the Normal Title

– Previously gave the Normal Title energy – Previously gave Plasma

– Previously gave Plasma ScaryTunes – Previously gave Spooky Guitar

– Previously gave Spooky Guitar tunes – Previously gave Musician

– Previously gave Musician saucer – Previously gave Cups of tea

– Previously gave Cups of tea Festive Code – Previously gave a Festive Moose

– Previously gave a Festive Moose Slurp – Previously gave a Slurpee

– Previously gave a Slurpee gnägg – Previously gave Dala Horse

– Previously gave Dala Horse Lobby3 – Redeem for Flowersplosian gear

– Redeem for Flowersplosian gear EpicChristmas – Redeem for Present Basket gear

– Redeem for Present Basket gear 2025Kitty – Redeem for New Years Kitty pet

– Redeem for New Years Kitty pet TWEETSTWEETS – Redeem for Twitter Birds Effect

– Redeem for Twitter Birds Effect TWEETTWEET – Redeem for Twitter Bird Pet

– Redeem for Twitter Bird Pet 2billion – Redeem for a Red Balloon Pet

How to Redeem Epic Minigames Codes in Roblox

You can quickly redeem codes for Epic Minigames in Roblox by following these steps:

Launch Epic Minigames on Roblox. Click on the green Shop icon on the left side of the screen. Look for the code box at the top right. Enter your code in the “Enter Code” text box. Press Enter on your keyboard to claim your rewards.

Remember that Roblox codes are case-sensitive, so it’s best to copy and paste them directly from our list to avoid any errors. This method is much more efficient than typing each code manually.

How to Find More Epic Minigames Codes

While we regularly update this guide with the newest codes, you can also find them through official channels:

The developers usually release new codes during game updates, special events, or when reaching certain player milestones. Bookmark this page and check back regularly, as we update our list whenever new codes are released.