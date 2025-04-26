Roblox Epic Minigames Codes (April 2025)

Update: We last checked this article for new Roblox Epic Minigames Codes on April 26th, 2025.
Looking for a quick dose of fun in Roblox? Epic Minigames delivers exactly that with its impressive collection of 125 short games that test your skills in various ways. To enhance your gaming experience, you can use Epic Minigames codes to unlock exclusive pets, effects, and gear without spending any Robux.
All Working Epic Minigames Codes
Our team has verified these codes as working. Make sure to redeem them before they expire:
- musicalleprechaun – Redeem for Lucky Harp
- GAMENIGHT – Redeem to access Game Night mode (Requires level 5)
Expired Epic Minigames Codes
The following codes no longer work in the game:
- valentines2023 – Previously gave Heart Effect and Dazzling Heart Pet
- SORRYFORDELAY – Previously gave Slurpee
- SWEETESTVALENTINE – Previously gave Sweetheart Title
- perfection – Previously gave Tea Biscuit Effect
- spellbinder – Previously gave Red Spell Effect
- twin illumination – Previously gave x2 Spotlights Effect
- BigBat – Previously gave Giant Bat
- vroom – Previously gave Christmas Car Pet
- AntarcticSpy – Previously gave Robot Penguin
- spooked – Previously gave the Haunted title
- ninjastar – Previously gave the Shuriken Gear
- FlameBlueDark – Previously gave the Dark Blue Flame
- LochNess – Previously gave the Nessie Pet
- Epic1Bil – Previously gave the Neon Tiger Pet
- HappyEaster2020 – Previously gave the Eggy Title
- Valentines2020 – Previously gave the Heart Balloon
- standard – Previously gave the Normal Title
- energy – Previously gave Plasma
- ScaryTunes – Previously gave Spooky Guitar
- tunes – Previously gave Musician
- saucer – Previously gave Cups of tea
- Festive Code – Previously gave a Festive Moose
- Slurp – Previously gave a Slurpee
- gnägg – Previously gave Dala Horse
- Lobby3 – Redeem for Flowersplosian gear
- EpicChristmas – Redeem for Present Basket gear
- 2025Kitty – Redeem for New Years Kitty pet
- TWEETSTWEETS – Redeem for Twitter Birds Effect
- TWEETTWEET – Redeem for Twitter Bird Pet
- 2billion – Redeem for a Red Balloon Pet
How to Redeem Epic Minigames Codes in Roblox
You can quickly redeem codes for Epic Minigames in Roblox by following these steps:
- Launch Epic Minigames on Roblox.
- Click on the green Shop icon on the left side of the screen.
- Look for the code box at the top right.
- Enter your code in the “Enter Code” text box.
- Press Enter on your keyboard to claim your rewards.
Remember that Roblox codes are case-sensitive, so it’s best to copy and paste them directly from our list to avoid any errors. This method is much more efficient than typing each code manually.
How to Find More Epic Minigames Codes
While we regularly update this guide with the newest codes, you can also find them through official channels:
- Join the Typical Games Discord server.
- Follow the developer (@TypicalRBLX) on X (formerly Twitter)
The developers usually release new codes during game updates, special events, or when reaching certain player milestones. Bookmark this page and check back regularly, as we update our list whenever new codes are released.