Roblox Evade All Game Modes (November 2025)

Update: We last updated this Evade All Game Modes article on November 24, 2025.

There are multiple Evade game modes you can play to enjoy different gameplay mechanics. While the basic rule is that you must escape nextbots, other rules, such as infinite lives, duration, team-based modes, and more, vary. They are listed in the Game Modes section of the in-game Mode Browser menu. You can find a list and details of all Evade game modes that the developers have released to date in this article.

Types of Evade Game Modes

There are a total of 16 Evade game modes, which include deleted and time-limited ones. As of this writing, you can play seven game modes in public servers. Other game modes require VIP or Custom Servers to play, and some public server game modes have special conditions, such as enabling voice chat.

A few game modes were available for a limited time during an event. The developers have removed some game modes after making them available for a short time. We’ve categorised all game modes into four categories: Permanent, Temporary, VIP or Custom Server, and Deleted. Below is the list of all game modes along with their details.

Details of All Game Modes in Evade

Here are the details of all game modes in Evade, under their respective categories:

1. Public Server

Game Modes Details Maximum No. of Players Round’s Duration Availability Casual – Infinite Lives

– Longer round times

– Best for newbies

– Can’t revive other players

– 0.8 times more rewards 30 4 minutes Permanently available Social Space – No nextbots

– A place to make new friends 75 6 minutes Permanently available Big Team – Play all currently available game modes on large servers

– Requires a high-end device 50 Same as all game modes Permanently available Player Nextbots – Some players can take control of nextbots

– They can choose which nextbot to control

– Doesn’t grant rewards to Player nextbots 20 3 minutes Currently available Pro Servers – Can play with higher-tier players only in harder maps

– 1.1 times more rewards 30 3 minutes Currently available VC Only – Requires voice chat to play 30 3 minutes Currently available Interpoler Mission – Offered campaign mission

– Required to kill all the Rebels nextbots across five maps 1 – Was available from April 1 to April 10, 2025 Team Deathmatch – Divided into two teams: Red and Blue

– The team with the most players at the round’s end wins 50 3 to 4 minutes Temporarily unavailable

2. Temporary Game Mode

Game Mode Details Maximum No. of Players Duration Legacy Evade – The game’s old version before the Overhaul update of 2024 30 3 minutes

3. VIP or Custom Servers

Game Modes Details Maximum No. of Players Duration Availability None – No nextbots

– All players have 1,000 Lives 50 3 minutes In Custom and VIP Servers Arena – Instant death from nextbots without being downed 50 3 minutes In Custom and VIP Servers Nextbots Infection – Every time an existing nextbot kills a player, a new nextbot will spawn 15 3 minutes From the VIP Server Panel menu Prop Hunt – Divides players into two teams: Seekers and Hiddens

– Hiddens can click on props to take their form and hide from the Seekers 10 3 minutes In VIP Server Panel or Community Server Exploding Gifts – Must hand a gift to another player before it explodes

– The gift explodes after you hold it for 10 to 15 seconds 24 3 minutes In VIP Server Panel

4. Deleted

Game Mode Details Maximum No. of Players Round’s Duration Availability Infection – Some players get randomly infected

– Infected ones get a Sword, and they must infect other players 30 3 minutes Removed Oddball – The player holding the Pot of Gold the longest wins

– You can steal Pot of Gold from another player 20 3 minutes Removed

That concludes our article on all Evade game modes and their details. We will update this article when the developers release a new game mode or modify the existing ones in future updates.