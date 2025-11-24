Home » Gaming » Roblox Evade All Game Modes (November 2025)

November 24, 2025

There are multiple Evade game modes you can play to enjoy different gameplay mechanics. While the basic rule is that you must escape nextbots, other rules, such as infinite lives, duration, team-based modes, and more, vary. They are listed in the Game Modes section of the in-game Mode Browser menu. You can find a list and details of all Evade game modes that the developers have released to date in this article.

Roblox Evade All Game Modes

Types of Evade Game Modes

There are a total of 16 Evade game modes, which include deleted and time-limited ones. As of this writing, you can play seven game modes in public servers. Other game modes require VIP or Custom Servers to play, and some public server game modes have special conditions, such as enabling voice chat.

A few game modes were available for a limited time during an event. The developers have removed some game modes after making them available for a short time. We’ve categorised all game modes into four categories: Permanent, Temporary, VIP or Custom Server, and Deleted. Below is the list of all game modes along with their details.

Game Modes menu

Details of All Game Modes in Evade

Here are the details of all game modes in Evade, under their respective categories:

1. Public Server

Game ModesDetailsMaximum No. of PlayersRound’s DurationAvailability
Casual– Infinite Lives
– Longer round times
– Best for newbies
– Can’t revive other players
– 0.8 times more rewards		304 minutesPermanently available
Social Space– No nextbots
– A place to make new friends		756 minutesPermanently available
Big Team– Play all currently available game modes on large servers
– Requires a high-end device		50Same as all game modesPermanently available
Player Nextbots– Some players can take control of nextbots
– They can choose which nextbot to control
– Doesn’t grant rewards to Player nextbots 		203 minutesCurrently available
Pro Servers– Can play with higher-tier players only in harder maps
– 1.1 times more rewards		303 minutesCurrently available
VC Only– Requires voice chat to play303 minutesCurrently available
Interpoler Mission– Offered campaign mission
– Required to kill all the Rebels nextbots across five maps		1Was available from April 1 to April 10, 2025
Team Deathmatch– Divided into two teams: Red and Blue
– The team with the most players at the round’s end wins		503 to 4 minutesTemporarily unavailable

2. Temporary Game Mode

Game ModeDetailsMaximum No. of PlayersDuration
Legacy Evade– The game’s old version before the Overhaul update of 2024303 minutes

3. VIP or Custom Servers

Game ModesDetailsMaximum No. of PlayersDurationAvailability
None– No nextbots
– All players have 1,000 Lives		503 minutesIn Custom and VIP Servers
Arena– Instant death from nextbots without being downed503 minutesIn Custom and VIP Servers
Nextbots Infection– Every time an existing nextbot kills a player, a new nextbot will spawn153 minutesFrom the VIP Server Panel menu
Prop Hunt– Divides players into two teams: Seekers and Hiddens
– Hiddens can click on props to take their form and hide from the Seekers		103 minutesIn VIP Server Panel or Community Server
Exploding Gifts– Must hand a gift to another player before it explodes
– The gift explodes after you hold it for 10 to 15 seconds		243 minutesIn VIP Server Panel

4. Deleted

Game ModeDetailsMaximum No. of PlayersRound’s DurationAvailability
Infection– Some players get randomly infected
– Infected ones get a Sword, and they must infect other players		303 minutesRemoved
Oddball– The player holding the Pot of Gold the longest wins
– You can steal Pot of Gold from another player		203 minutesRemoved

That concludes our article on all Evade game modes and their details. We will update this article when the developers release a new game mode or modify the existing ones in future updates.

