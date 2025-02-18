Roblox Evade Codes (February 2025)

Update: We last updated this article with new Roblox Evade codes on February 18th, 2025.

Looking to survive longer against those pesky Nextbots in Roblox Evade? These codes will help you secure some free tokens, exclusive cosmetics, and experience points to enhance your gameplay. Evade is a survival game where players must dodge and evade various dangers. Our team keeps this guide updated regularly with the latest Evade codes, so you’ll never miss out on free rewards.

Working Evade Codes

Our team has verified these codes are currently active in Evade. Remember to redeem them quickly as they can expire without notice:

therealdeal – Unlocks a free Bird Badge cosmetic

Expired Evade Codes

These codes no longer work in the game:

luckyday

apology

thebig5

222

444

NewYears2023

HolidayUpdateFix

HolidayUpdateFixEXP

1bill

Evade1K

How to Redeem Evade Codes

Redeeming codes for Evade is straightforward. Follow these steps to claim your rewards:

Launch Evade on Roblox. Look for the Twitter/X icon in the bottom left corner of your screen. Click the icon to open the code redemption window. Copy and paste your code into the text field. Click the Redeem button to claim your rewards.

If a code doesn’t work, double-check that you’ve entered it exactly as shown above, including any special characters or capitalization.

How to Find More Evade Codes

While we keep this guide updated with the latest codes, you can also find new codes through these official channels:

Join the official Evade Discord server.

Follow the developers (Hexagon Development Community) on Twitter/X.

Check the game’s description on Roblox.

Join the Evade community group.

Evade regularly releases new codes during major updates, when reaching player milestones, or during special events. Remember to bookmark this page and check back regularly for new codes. We update our guide as soon as new codes are released, ensuring you never miss out on free tokens, cosmetics, or other valuable rewards to help you survive longer in Evade.