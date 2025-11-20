Home » Gaming » Roblox Evade Perks Tier List (November 2025)

Roblox Evade Perks Tier List (November 2025)

by Acharya Nidesh
written by Acharya Nidesh 0 comment

Update: We updated this Evade Perks Tier List article on November 20th, 2025.

Evade Perks are in-game upgrades that you can equip to gain a boost in certain stats. They can buff your movement speed, hearing range, revive speed, cash earnings, and more. You can equip them from your inventory, and they activate automatically upon entering a map. This article offers the Evade Perks tier list, ranking them based on their usefulness in evading nextbots.

Evade Perks Tier List

Evade Perks Tier List: Best Perks Ranked

Currently, there are a total of 12 Evade Perks available to use. You can purchase them from the Character section at the in-game shop. Go to the Shop > Character > Perks tab to buy one. Their prices range from $1,000 to $10,000 and require you to reach a specific level to make a purchase. You don’t have to activate it manually like Utilities or Usables because they activate automatically once you’ve equipped them before the match starts.

You can equip only two Perks per run, and choosing the best ones is essential for a successful run. If you’re wondering which Perks are best, then we’ve ranked all 12 into four different tiers: SS, S, A, and B. The SS-tier Perks are useful in any situation and help you evade nextbots comfortably. On the other hand, the B-tier Perks work in specific situations and serve niche purposes. Here is the tier list:

TiersPerks
SSHermes Shoes, Treads, Stilts
SSpring Shoes, Boostpack. Bloxy Boy
AMedkit, Stethoscope, Headphones
BMil-Grade Pack, Badge, Briefcase
Evade Perks Tier List

Breaking Down the Evade Perks Tier List

1. SS Tier

The SS-tier Evade Perks are best in any situation and help you escape Evades promptly. Hermes Shoes increase your running acceleration. Treads buff walkspeed, and Stilts increase your maximum speed. You can use them in any map for better movements and escaping nextbots. Here are their details:

IconPerksCostDetailsLevel Required to Purchase
Hermes Shoes Evade PerksHermes Shoes$4,000Buffs running acceleration by 70%Level 30
Treads Evade PerksTreads$3,000Buffs base walkspeed by 40%Level 50
Stilts Evade PerksStilts$2,500Buffs maximum speed by 1.08 timesLevel 20

2. S Tier

The S-tier Perks are best at helping you escape nextbots, but they aren’t as dependable as SS-tier ones. Spring Shoes allows you to jump twice in the air, Boostpack grants the ability to dodge nextbots with a short speed burst, and Bloxy Boy provides a speed boost upon spotting a nextbot. Here are their details:

IconPerksCostDetailsLevel Required to Purchase
Spring Shoes Evade PerksSpring Shoes$4,000Allows jumping twice in the airLevel 60
Boost PackBoostpack$10,0000Grants the ability to dodge by providing a short speed burstLevel 100
Bloxy BoyBloxy Boy$2,000Buffs speed for a short duration upon spotting a nextbotLevel 5

Also Read:

3. A Tier

The A-tier Evade Perks are situational and serve different purposes than evading nextbots. Medkit helps you stay alive for a longer period when being downed and allows you to move at a greater speed than usual. A Stethoscope increases the time required to revive a downed teammate. Lastly, Headphones help you avoid running into nextbots even when they aren’t visible. Here are their details:

IconPerksCostDetailsLevel Required to Purchase
MedikitMedkit$2,500Increases downed duration and speedLevel 10
StethoscopeStethoscope$1,000Increases revive speed by 50%Level 4
HeadphonesHeadphones$1,200Increases the hearing range, allowing you to hear nextbots from farLevel 5

4. B Tier

The B-tier Perks are decent but serve niche purposes, and you will use them only when required. The Mil-Grade Pack is best when you need to use more deployables than usual. A Badge helps you earn more experience bonus, and a Briefcase lets you earn more cash. Here are their details:

IconPerksCostDetailsLevel Required to Purchase
Mil-Grade PackMil-Grade Pack$3,500Allows using seven more deployablesLevel 25
BadgeBadge$1,250Grants a 10% experience bonusLevel 5
BriefcaseBriefcase$1,250Grants a 10% cash bonusLevel 5

That concludes our Perks Tier list. We will update this guide whenever the developers release a new Perk or make changes to the existing ones in future updates.

Nidesh Acharya is a gaming writer at TechWiser, covering guides and news on several Roblox experiences. While not writing, you can find him watching videos on geopolitics, reading books, expanding his Philosophical Knowledge, watching movies, and writing poetry and fiction.

You may also like

Build a Zoo Thanksgiving Update Release Date and Countdown

How to Get Free Gogo Yubari Skin in Fortnite

Guardian Tales Codes (November 2025)

Hunting Sniper Codes (November 2025)

Roblox Evade Usables Tier List (November 2025)

Roblox Evade Utilities Tier List (November 2025)

Dice Dreams Free Rolls (November 2025)

Summoners War Codes (November 2025)

Blue Lock Rivals Admin Abuse Timings

How to Get All Badges in Evade (November 2025)