Roblox Evade Perks Tier List (November 2025)

Update: We updated this Evade Perks Tier List article on November 20th, 2025.

Evade Perks are in-game upgrades that you can equip to gain a boost in certain stats. They can buff your movement speed, hearing range, revive speed, cash earnings, and more. You can equip them from your inventory, and they activate automatically upon entering a map. This article offers the Evade Perks tier list, ranking them based on their usefulness in evading nextbots.

Evade Perks Tier List: Best Perks Ranked

Currently, there are a total of 12 Evade Perks available to use. You can purchase them from the Character section at the in-game shop. Go to the Shop > Character > Perks tab to buy one. Their prices range from $1,000 to $10,000 and require you to reach a specific level to make a purchase. You don’t have to activate it manually like Utilities or Usables because they activate automatically once you’ve equipped them before the match starts.

You can equip only two Perks per run, and choosing the best ones is essential for a successful run. If you’re wondering which Perks are best, then we’ve ranked all 12 into four different tiers: SS, S, A, and B. The SS-tier Perks are useful in any situation and help you evade nextbots comfortably. On the other hand, the B-tier Perks work in specific situations and serve niche purposes. Here is the tier list:

Tiers Perks SS Hermes Shoes, Treads, Stilts S Spring Shoes, Boostpack. Bloxy Boy A Medkit, Stethoscope, Headphones B Mil-Grade Pack, Badge, Briefcase

Breaking Down the Evade Perks Tier List

1. SS Tier

The SS-tier Evade Perks are best in any situation and help you escape Evades promptly. Hermes Shoes increase your running acceleration. Treads buff walkspeed, and Stilts increase your maximum speed. You can use them in any map for better movements and escaping nextbots. Here are their details:

Icon Perks Cost Details Level Required to Purchase Hermes Shoes $4,000 Buffs running acceleration by 70% Level 30 Treads $3,000 Buffs base walkspeed by 40% Level 50 Stilts $2,500 Buffs maximum speed by 1.08 times Level 20

2. S Tier

The S-tier Perks are best at helping you escape nextbots, but they aren’t as dependable as SS-tier ones. Spring Shoes allows you to jump twice in the air, Boostpack grants the ability to dodge nextbots with a short speed burst, and Bloxy Boy provides a speed boost upon spotting a nextbot. Here are their details:

Icon Perks Cost Details Level Required to Purchase Spring Shoes $4,000 Allows jumping twice in the air Level 60 Boostpack $10,0000 Grants the ability to dodge by providing a short speed burst Level 100 Bloxy Boy $2,000 Buffs speed for a short duration upon spotting a nextbot Level 5

Also Read:

3. A Tier

The A-tier Evade Perks are situational and serve different purposes than evading nextbots. Medkit helps you stay alive for a longer period when being downed and allows you to move at a greater speed than usual. A Stethoscope increases the time required to revive a downed teammate. Lastly, Headphones help you avoid running into nextbots even when they aren’t visible. Here are their details:

Icon Perks Cost Details Level Required to Purchase Medkit $2,500 Increases downed duration and speed Level 10 Stethoscope $1,000 Increases revive speed by 50% Level 4 Headphones $1,200 Increases the hearing range, allowing you to hear nextbots from far Level 5

4. B Tier

The B-tier Perks are decent but serve niche purposes, and you will use them only when required. The Mil-Grade Pack is best when you need to use more deployables than usual. A Badge helps you earn more experience bonus, and a Briefcase lets you earn more cash. Here are their details:

Icon Perks Cost Details Level Required to Purchase Mil-Grade Pack $3,500 Allows using seven more deployables Level 25 Badge $1,250 Grants a 10% experience bonus Level 5 Briefcase $1,250 Grants a 10% cash bonus Level 5

That concludes our Perks Tier list. We will update this guide whenever the developers release a new Perk or make changes to the existing ones in future updates.