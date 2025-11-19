Roblox Evade Utilities Tier List (November 2025)

Update: We updated this Evade Utilities Tier List article on November 19th, 2025.

Utilities are useful in Evade as they can help you get alerted when a nextbot comes into your proximity, misdirect nextbots with a decoy, and more. You must purchase them with cash earned by winning the game. Some are expensive, while others are less costly. In this article, we will rank all Evade utilities based on their usefulness during matches.

The Best Evade Utilities Tier List

There are a total of seven Evade Utilities that you can currently use in matches. You can purchase them with cash from the Equipment section of the in-game shop by spending cash before starting a game. The shop allows you to buy up to three of any item at a time. Note that you can equip and use only one Utility in a match. This makes it hard to determine which to use and invest in.

In an attempt to answer the question, we’ve ranked all Utilities into four different tiers: SS, S, A, and B. The SS-tier Utilities might cost more but are useful during matches, whereas the B-tier ones cost less but provide less utility. Here is the tier list:

Tiers Utilities SS Breacher, Grapple S Timer A Decoy Panel B Compass, Radar, Radio

Breakdown of Evade Utilities Tier List

1. SS Tier

The SS-tier Utilities cost more, but will prove effective for your survival. There are only two items in this tier: Breacher and Grapple. Breacher can create portals, letting you teleport quickly from one spot to another. It won’t matter if a nextbot is near you; jump into a portal and be safe.

Likewise, Grapple is another best item that will help you survive promptly from a nearby nextbot. You can use it to hook onto a higher place and launch yourself to the hooked spot. Evading nextbots is easy with Grapple. That said, here is the list of SS-Tier Utilities and their details:

Icon Utilites Cost Details Level Required to Purchase Breacher $950 Can create portals Level 100 Grapple $360 Can hook onto objects to launch yourself Level 50

2. S Tier

The S-tier Utilities are less expensive than the SS-tier, and provide a decent utility during matches. There are two S-tier Utilities: TImer and Revive Grenade. After activating the Timer, you will know how much time is left for the current round to end. If you’re going AFK, you can find a better place to hide and wait for the round to end, without the hassle of running all the time.

Icon Utilities Cost Details Level Required to Purchase Timer $20 Shows the time remaining for the completion of the current round Level 0

Also Read:

3. A Tier

There is only one A-tier utility in this Evade Utilities tier list: Decoy Panel. It helps you deploy a clone of yourself, and nextbots will chase it. You will have plenty of time to escape nextbots in no time. However, the clone will disappear after 30 seconds or when a nextbot kills it. Here are the details:

Icon Utilities Cost Details Level Required to Purchase Decoy Panel $160 Can produce a clone that can distract nextbots Level 10

4. B Tier

The B-tier Utilities in this Evade Utilities tier list are decent choices if you don’t have better options. There are three in this tier: Compass, Radio, and Radar. Compass points to an objective if there’s any on the map or towards the north direction. Radio marks the location of nextbots on the map. Lastly, Radar alerts you based on the proximity of nextbots. These Utilities only provide you with info about the nextbot, which is useful if you have the best Perks equipped. Here are the details:

Icon Utilities Cost Details Level Required to Purchase Compass $20 Points to an objective or north if there are no objectives Level 2 Radio $45 Can mark the nextbot’s location Level 2 Radar $145 Plays a pinging noise based on the nextbots’ proximity to you Level 5

That concludes our Evade Utilities tier list. We will update this list whenever the developers release a new Utility in future updates.