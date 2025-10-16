Roblox Expands to Samsung Galaxy Store and Xbox Ally

Roblox is arriving on Samsung Galaxy Store and Xbox Ally.

Samsung Galaxy Store users can access it starting October 15, 2025.

It will be available on Xbox Ally from next week.

Roblox has been rapidly expanding and is now available on various devices. While it was once limited to PCs and consoles, Roblox has now been available for mobile devices for some time. Now, the company has decided to spread its wings to handheld consoles and target Samsung users as well. This will now let both these platforms experience the complete catalogue without relying on third-party apps.

Roblox Is Now Available on Xbox Ally and Samsung Galaxy Store

With the addition of two new platforms, Roblox has now become accessible to many more people. In their recent announcement, Roblox announced its availability on the Samsung Galaxy Store and the Xbox Handheld devices, including Ally X and ROG Xbox Ally. The platform will go live for the Xbox Ally a week later. However, Roblox also promised that the performance will be completely seamless and optimized to give players the best quality possible when enjoying their favorite experiences.

The official blog post also highlighted that players who use multiple devices to access Roblox spend 2.5 times more time and stay on the platform almost 20% longer compared to players who use a single device. With games like Grow a Garden reaching over 25 million concurrent players, it is not too tough to imagine why the company wishes to reach more devices and platforms.

To further celebrate the expansion, Roblox has decided to give 25% more Robux to anyone purchasing it from the PC app, web, or gift cards. This includes the Samsung Galaxy Store and the Microsoft Store. This aligns with the application’s growth across multiple platforms. According to data, console users have increased by 99.6%, while desktop and mobile users have increased by 13.7% and 21.2% respectively.

